DWTS spoilers: Song choices for Oscars Night revealed and double elimination confirmed

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 is about to take a hard left turn.

The season premiere aired earlier this week, and everyone stayed in the competition for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy for another week.

However, the second episode of the season will feature a double elimination, shifting the ballroom dynamics quite a bit.

With the cast able to perform their first performances of the season without the threat of going home the same night, the heat will be turned up, and we’ll have to watch to see whether there will be any mistakes with the increased pressure.

Losing two competitors this early in the season is a big swing, but it will be a great way to eliminate the worst performers, assuming viewers vote based on their performances alone.

Despite scoring a decent 18 out of 30 during the premiere, Anna Delvey is probably on borrowed time.

Anna Delvey will probably be first out of DWTS Season 33

Viewers already had it out for Anna Delvey due to her status as a convicted fraudster, and she didn’t do herself any favors during her first night when she said she was happy she didn’t need to perform her Espresso routine again.

With the backlash, it seems she won’t stand the test of time, no matter whether her scores improve.

We must remember that viewers are a big part of whether celebrities remain in the competition.

Looking ahead to the second episode of the season, the cast will up the ante to perform a string of songs that resonated at the Oscars.

The full song list for Oscars night

Check out the full list of performances below.

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson – Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins

Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa – Suddenly I See by KT Tunstall

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson – Shallow by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach – City of Stars by Ryan Gosling

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong – What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten – (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life by Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko – 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton

Stephen Nedorosckik and Rylee Arnold – Superman – Main Theme by The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy – And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going by Jennifer Hudson

Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart – The Godfather Waltz by Nino Rota & Carlo Savina

Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov – This Is Me by Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber – A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) by Fergie, Q-Tip & GoonRock

Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater – Ode To Joy by Beethoven

It’s a solid slate of songs, and we can’t wait to see what the celebrities and their pro dancers bring to the table.

Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC on Tuesdays at 8/7c. Stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.