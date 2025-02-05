Drew Carey tells The Price Is Right contestant ‘it’s not my call’ during popular game

According to The Price Is Right host Drew Carey, contestants shouldn’t blame him for a special requirement during one of the popular games.

While Drew has brought games like Rat Race to the lineup, others were in place before he started hosting the game show.

He recently presented a new twist for Plinko that many fans liked.

Among them is One Away, first introduced in 1972, where contestants have to correctly identify the numbers in the price of a new car.

The popular game allows them to adjust each number up or down by one to set the right price.

It also involves the contestant asking how many numbers are correct once they’ve made their decisions.

Drew says ‘It’s not my call’ during TPIR game setup

In a recent episode, a contestant had a chance to win a shiny new Nissan by winning the game.

When The Price Is Right contestant started playing One Away, the number sequence on the gameboard showed a price of $32,567.

“We love this game,” Drew told the contestant, explaining all the numbers were one away.

“Get ’em all right, win yourself a car. Hurry, hurry, step right up!” Drew joked in a silly voice.

The contestant consulted someone in the audience about how to adjust each number. After going through each number one by one, she finished with $23,658 as her price guess for the car.

Drew explained that each time they play this game, it’s “controlled by a woman in the back” that they call “the Mighty Sound Effects Lady.”

“She’s gonna honk a horn. It’s not my call. This is what she likes,” Drew told the contestant.

He told her to ask, “Oh Mighty Sound Effects Lady, do I have at least one number right?” and she did.

She continued to ask and ultimately discovered she had three correct digits. However, she did not have four, so she had a second chance to switch two numbers.

The contestant changed her price guess to $23,456, with model Amber Lancaster changing two numbers on the gameboard.

“Let’s see a two! Let’s see a three!” Drew said as they individually revealed if she had the numbers right.

He continued going until the fourth digit, and all were correct.

“And you got it!” he announced as the contestant celebrated her win.

Fans wondered about missing models during recent TPIR episodes

In the recent highlight clip, viewers saw models Amber and Devin Goda on stage to assist Drew with games and presenting prizes during the episode.

They are two of the models on a team that also features Alexis Gaube, James O’Halloran, Manuela Arbelaez, and Rachel Reynolds.

Rachel seemed to be on stage for a stretch of recent episodes. In a Reddit forum post last week, an individual asked why Rachel was alone on some recent episodes. Usually, at least two models work on the game show simultaneously.

Several commenters expressed concern over not seeing James recently, although someone mentioned he’d be back this week.

Another individual suggested that one model possibly had a break during filming due to illness or other circumstances, so Rachel went solo for the episodes.

Rachel has the longest tenure of models on The Price Is Right, as she was part of Bob Barker’s era before continuing into Drew’s era as host. Some contestants even want to meet Rachel more than Drew while on the show.