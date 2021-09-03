Details emerge on the epic FBI three-part premiere crossover event

Julian McMahon, Roxy Sternberg, Miguel Gomez, Zeeko Zaki and Missy Peregrym in the FBI crossover premiere event. Pic credit: CBS

CBS’s FBI Tuesdays are going to kick off with a bang.

CBS and TV Insider have released photos and details of the epic three-part crossover on September 21 that will not only start FBI Season 4 and FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 but also the premiere of FBI: International.

It turns out one epic case is enough to link together these three teams and begin an exciting year for the franchise.

What is the FBI crossover about?

As detailed by CBS, the storyline begins on FBI Season 4’s premiere All That Glitters. A young woman is found murdered after a lavish yacht party held by some of New York City’s most influential people.

When it turns out one of the suspects worked on murder operations with FBI: Most Wanted’s Crosby (Kellan Lutz), Maggie (Missy Peregrym) brings him and FBI: Most Wanted team leader Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) over to help in the investigation.

This leads into the FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 premiere, Exposed, as another murder leads the FBI: Most Wanted team on a manhunt for the dangerous leader of a far-reaching criminal enterprise. FBI‘s Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki (Omar Adom “OA” Zidan), and Alana De La Garza (Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille) guest star.

This episode will also explain the fallout of FBI: Most Wanted Season 2’s cliffhanger ending where Jess and Crosby were confronted by the crazed ex-husband of Jess’s girlfriend, Sarah (Jen Landon), with gunshots firing as the screen cut to black.

The episode will likely also introduce Alexa Davalos as the team’s newest member, Special Agent Kristin Gaines, formerly of the FBI’s Miami office.

The FBI: International wrap-up

Heida Reed, Luke Kleintank, Vinessa Vidotto, and Carter Redwood as the Fly Team in the crossover premiere of FBI: International. Pic credit: CBS

The three-parter concludes with the series premiere of FBI: International as Maggie, Jess, Crosby, and Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) hunt the fugitive who escaped with a captive 14-year old girl to Hungary.

There, they meet the Fly Team: Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank), Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed), Andre Raines (Carter Redwood), Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), and Europol’s Katrin Jaeger (Christiane Paul), along with their “secret weapon,” Tank the Schutzhund dog.

The chase leads all the teams to Croatia, where they have to tangle not only with a deadly criminal group but the less-than-cooperative local authorities.

The crossover is intended to set up FBI: International, which was ordered right to series without the traditional pilot or even “backdoor pilot” as FBI: Most Wanted had.

After the September 21 premiere, FBI: International will move on September 28 to its regular 9/8c pm timeslot in between the other two series.

The pics promise plenty of action and some nice character banter as the trio of FBI teams are ready to make Tuesdays on CBS more exciting than ever.

The FBI Season 4, FBI: Most Wanted Season 3, and FBI: International crossover premieres Tuesday, September 21, beginning at 8/7c on CBS.