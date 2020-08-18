Dave Season 2 release date latest: When is it coming out?

The smash-hit comedy series Dave follows the fictionalized adventures of aspiring Jewish rapper Lil Dicky as he tries to go from viral internet sensation to legit hip-hop star.

Dave, aka Lil Dicky, stars as himself in the hilarious series about a man in his 20s who is convinced he is the best rapper alive. The show wrapped up its first season on FX back on April 29.

Now, viewers are hoping Dave Season 2 is on the way. Here’s what we know about the next installment in the story of the hip-hop star navigating of the industry.

This article provides everything that is known about Dave Season 2 and all related news. It will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what we know so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Dave?

Back in May, Dave got the green light for Season 2 as the network renewed the series. Per Deadline’s report, the renewal decision was made because Dave had become a breakout hit as FX Network’s most-watched comedy series ever with digital viewership surging.

Reportedly, Dave averaged 5.2 million total viewers on all platforms available for viewing. That surpassed the record set by the popular comedy series Atlanta.

Dave Burd, the star of Dave, was excited about the news that they’ll be back for another season.

“We set out to make something special and it’s so gratifying to see the response this show has gotten,” Dave said. “This was my first rodeo, so I’m super excited to take another crack at it now that I’ve got some experience making television. It really feels like the sky is the limit with this show. I look forward to raising the bar even higher next year.”

Release date latest: When does Dave Season 2 come out?

Season 1 of Dave officially premiered on March 4, 2020. The renewal news came during the coronavirus pandemic, so much like other TV productions, it may have put things on hold for a bit.

There’s been no actual date given for the next season and no reports about filming or a trailer release.

Still, the Deadline report indicated that Season 2 would premiere sometime in 2021. Also, Lil Dicky posted on Twitter as recently as July with a photo captioned “Season 2 thoughts,” showing him sitting back and smoking as he thinks. That should keep fans excited for more.

Once an official release date arrives, we’ll have the update here.

Dave Season 2 cast updates

The main star is, of course, Dave Burd as Dave, aka Lil Dicky. He’ll be back for his own show, along with many of the other cast members.

Expected returning cast members include Andrew Santino as Mike, Dave’s friend and manager; Travis “Taco” Bennett as Dave’s childhood friend Elz from camp; Taylor Misiak as Dave’s girl Ally; Christine Ko as Ally’s roommate Emma; and GaTa as himself, Dicky’s real-life hype man.

Fans may also see Dave’s hilarious parents Carol and Don (Gina Hecht and David Paymer) may also return for the new season.

One of the fun aspects of Dave is the guest cameos. They’ve included several celebrities and artists such as Justin Bieber, Trippie Redd, YG, Kourtney Kardashian, Marshmello, and Young Thug. Viewers should definitely expect more celebs to pop up in Season 2.

Dave Season 2 spoilers

Season 1 covered Lil Dicky’s rise to fame as he met various hip-hop stars, including YG, who Dave paid $10,000 to appear on a track with him. Dave’s friend Mike became his manager and GaTa became a hype man.

Dave’s other friend Elz continued to try to impress with his beats and got Trippie Redd’s attention. That took Elz away from helping Dave with his album as he went on tour with Trippie Redd for over a month.

The first season also showed Dicky getting his first opening spot on a Meek Mill concert and then continuing to blow up with his success as more fans recognized him everywhere he went.

Eventually, Dave’s girlfriend Ally decided that she was sick of dating a narcissist who wasn’t emotionally present for her. In the second-to-last episode, she decided it was over between them.

The season’s final episode spotlighted a captivating freestyle Lil Dicky performed on The Breakfast Club radio show that went viral (see below). It also involved him diffusing a situation with show host Charlamagne tha God that helped Dicky’s career blow up more.

There were plenty of moments in the first season that drew upon things that really happened to Dave, including the radio spot. However, he’s got plenty more to tell.

The show’s co-creator Jeff Schaffer said of the second season, “I am just so glad FX was crazy enough to give Dave Burd a TV show, and smart enough to make it better every step of the way. I’m really looking forward to another season – there are still parts of Dave’s anatomy we haven’t subjected America to.”

As far as the story goes, that could mean anything, including Dave working with other hip-hop stars such as Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, and more. Stay tuned as the first teaser or trailer for Season 2 could reveal more when it arrives.

FXX has yet to announce when Dave Season 2 will premiere. Season 1 is currently available streaming on Hulu.