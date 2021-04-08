Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Owen Hart on Dark Side of the Ring. Pic credit: Vice TV

Dark Side of the Ring is a television documentary series that focuses on the underbelly of the world of professional wrestling.

This is not about the heroes and villains in the ring, but about the stories of the men and women in the business, many of them who met tragic ends.

There have been two seasons of the series so far on Vice TV and the stories have been both fascinating and horrific.

The first season featured a look at the relationship between Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth behind the scenes, the murder of Bruiser Brody while he was wrestling in Puerto Rico, the tragedy of the Von Erich family, and the mysterious death of Gino Hernandez.

The second season began with the Chris Benoit murder-suicide involving his wife and son and moved on to the murder of Dino Bravo. It all ended with the night that Owen Hart died in the wrestling ring.

Fans have been wanting more, and it is coming very soon.

Here is everything we know so far about Dark Side of the Ring Season 3.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring?

There will be a third season of Dark Side of the Ring coming to Vice TV.

The series was renewed in October 2020.

“Dark Side of the Ring is a knockout show for Vice TV. The tag-team executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are true heavyweight champions of the world (of TV), and we are so excited to pin down a third season of this incredible series,” said Morgan Hertzan, executive vice president and general manager of Vice Television.

“Seasons 1 and 2 of ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ are examples of the compelling, thought-provoking, and engaging storytelling we champion here at Vice TV. We can’t wait to see what the series will throw down in the third round!”

Release date latest: When does Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 come out?

The best news is that Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 is coming very soon.

The first episode debuts on Vice TV on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST.

“Dark Side of the Ring, VICE TV’s most watched show of all time, exposes the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects,” the press release read.

“The series chronicles the deeply personal and often controversial legacies surrounding the larger-than-life brawlers of the wrestling world, in a sport that draws tens of millions of fans around the globe to this day.”

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 cast updates

The docuseries is set up so that there are often reenactments shown of the subjects, with photos used as well.

This is not connected with WWE, so much of the actual footage of the subjects in a wrestling ring can’t be shown. However, these are not stories about the men in the ring.

There are several big-name people interviewed in the third season of Dark Side of the Ring based on the trailer, including AEW’s Jon Moxley, WWE Hall of Fame star Eric Bischoff, AEW’s Chris Jericho, wrestling legend Jim Cornette, actor David Arquette, and the iconic Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

Check out the Dark Side of the Ring trailer here:

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 spoilers

Here is a look at the six episodes we know about for Dark Side of the Ring Season 3. There will be 14 total.

Brian Pillman

Brian Pillman was a superstar in WCW and WWE who started his career as a football player before moving on to wrestling. He worked as a mid-level star with a ton of potential, but he died in 1997 at the age of 35.

Nick Gage

Nick Gage was a professional wrestler from CZW and it is likely this is where Jon Moxley will come into the third season of Dark Side of the Ring. He worked in almost every shot in CZW, which was home to the Deathmatches. It is unclear if this is where David Arquette will be talking or if there will be an episode based on his wrestling life.

The Collision In Korea

Collision in Korea was a joint wrestling event between WCW and NJPW in 1995. This took place in North Korea with the headlining match pitting Ric Flair against Japanese legend Antonio Inoki. There are claims that there were over 150,000 people in attendance, the largest wrestling event in history.

Ultimate Warrior

Ultimate Warrior got his start in the territories before he moved on to WWE and became a larger-than-life star. He eventually fell out with Vince McMahon and ended up out of wrestling for years. When he finally mended fences and entered the WWE Hall of Fame, he died just days later.

Grizzly Smith Family

The Grizzly Smith family featured father Grizzly Smith and his children, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Sam Houston, and Rockin’ Robin. There have been allegations of sexual and mental abuse and this episode is likely to be as dark as it gets.

Dynamite Kid

Dynamite Kid was a major star in Canada, Japan, and WWE for many years. However, his high-flying style, while a big influence in the cruiserweight style in the future, destroyed his body, and Dynamite ended up in a wheelchair at the end of his life. This will also likely go into his reputation as a bully in the locker room.

The Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 premieres on May 6, 2021, on Vice TV.