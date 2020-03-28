Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts reveals who wanted him to come to AEW

When Jake “The Snake” Roberts made his AEW debut (thankfully when fans were still allowed to attend shows), it was a huge surprise and got a big pop.

Jake is someone that long-time wrestling fans wanted to see back involved in the industry in some way or another. He has one of the best minds in wrestling and is one of the best promos in wrestling history.

Now, Jake is revealing whose idea it was for him to join AEW as the manager of Lance Archer.

Tony Khan wanted Jake The Snake in AEW

Most people assumed that it was Diamond Dallas Page who pitched for Jake “The Snake” Roberts to join AEW.

It was DDP that helped Jake clean up his life, get off the drugs, and become a better man. However, it turned out it wasn’t DDP at all that wanted to bring in Jake (although DDP was probably happy with it).

It was AEW President Tony Khan.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Jake said that his name was brought up to people and Tony Khan himself said that he wanted him in All Elite Wrestling.

“That’s quite a compliment there. That’s not the way I expected to be brought in, I expected it to be through Dallas or Dustin, but it wasn’t, it was Khan who wanted me.”

Jake “The Snake” Roberts in AEW

Jake “The Snake” Roberts has made his name already in AEW as one of the best on the mic, even though it’s been over two decades since he last had a chance to hold down an important role in a top wrestling company.

When Jake “The Snake” Roberts first showed up on AEW Dynamite, it was during a Cody Rhodes promo where he was calling out MJF. Jake came out and tore down Cody.

He then said that he was coming in to take what belonged to Cody and then delivered a great line.

“A wise man once told me, never ever turn your back on somebody you respect or you’re afraid of.”

He then turned his back on Cody and tossed him the mic.

Then, Jake brought out Lance Archer the next week, showing who he was bringing in to take out Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes didn’t seem to care and didn’t give an answer to Jake, so the Snake kept pushing.

First was a promo where Archer was in a backyard wrestling atmosphere and was just destroying people, one by one.

Then, this past week, Cody Rhodes came out and wrestled, beating Jimmy Havoc. When the match ended, a new Jake Roberts promo went up on the big screen.

And, once again, Jake “The Snake” Roberts killed it. His skills at delivering lines are just frightening and every young wrestler in AEW needs to be listening to Jake and learning from the best.

