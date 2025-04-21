Craig Melvin’s vacation update has Today show fans asking questions

Since Craig Melvin took over for the retiring Hoda Kotb on Today, it is clear that he is putting his all into the new job.

His chemistry with Savannah Guthrie is evident, and he has excellent relationships with Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer, so taking an extended spring break seemed like a fantastic idea.

Craig took the time to update his Today fans with a fun Easter photo, but fans immediately noticed something upsetting and started asking questions.

Craig is married to Lindsay Czarniak, a broadcaster. The couple has two children: a son, Delano, and a daughter, Sybil.

Craig periodically shows off his lovely family, but fans noticed something amiss with one of the children this time.

Craig and Lindsay’s daughter, Sybil, is sporting a cast and crutches in an Easter photo posted on Instagram, and fans are asking questions about it.

Craig shared an update about Easter that has fans asking questions

Craig took the time to update fans about his week off during Easter and spring break in Washington, DC. He shared that he and his family visited the pandas, Mt. Vernon, and the African American History Museum while spending time with family and friends.

The first photo featured Craig, Lindsay, Delano, and an injured Sybil in front of a festive, spring-decorated front porch.

Once fans noticed that Craig’s daughter, Sybil, had an injury involving crutches and a special boot on her foot, they started asking about her.

One fan asked, ” What happened to her?? Oh..no!”

Another said, “Oh, your sweet daughter, I hope she’s ok.”

Another fan asked, “Oh no… does your little one have another injury?” before sharing that Sybil always smiles.

Several of the Today hosts shared how they celebrated the Easter holiday

Savannah Guthrie shared photos with her lovely family on her Instagram Story. Her photo included her husband, Michael Feldman, and her children, Vale and Charley.

Savannah Guthrie posted a photo of her family. Pic credit: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Dylan Dreyer shared some pre-Easter bunny pancakes on her Instagram.

Today show favorite, Al Roker, posted a great photo of his wife, Deborah, and son, Nicholas, dressed up for church.

It appears that everyone had a wonderful Easter weekend.

Today airs on weekdays on NBC.