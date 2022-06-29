Christopher Meloni returns as Commissioner Gordon in Harley Quinn Season 3 trailer

Christopher Meloni returns as Commissioner Gordon on Harley Quinn Season 3. Pic credit: NBC/HBO Max

Christopher Meloni is stepping back into the voice of another famous TV cop.

While preparing for Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni is returning as Commissioner Gordon for Season 3 of HBO Max’s Harley Quinn animated series.

This new year promises another wild take on an iconic Batman character.

The wild world of HBO Max’s Harley Quinn

Debuting in 2019, Harley Quinn is an adult-oriented animated series focusing on the Joker’s psychotic girlfriend (voiced by Kaley Cuoco).

The series follows Harley’s misadventures, ranging from causing chaos to pulling heists to even saving Gotham City.

The show is packed with famous Batman characters, including Commissioner Gordon, voiced by Christopher Meloni.

However, rather than the stern, stoic cop of most Batman shows and movies, this Gordon is often portrayed as a trigger-happy glory hound who can fall into bouts of depression.

Season 2 had Gordon demoted and became obsessed with capturing Harley to earn back respect. This involved hunting Harley down and even trying to blow her up at a wedding.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Gordon did get out of a funk after learning his daughter Barbara was Batgirl and considering running for Mayor of Gotham City.

Meloni gives Gordon a world-weary air of a man handling a literally insane city but some humor with his attempts to win approval from Batman.

This is likely to continue in the show’s upcoming third season.

What’s coming on Harley Quinn Season 3?

The NSFW trailer picks up after the Season 2 finale, where Harley and on-off girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) fled Ivy’s wedding ahead of Gordon and an army of cops.

The pair are now on a unique “tour” that will involve everything from a trip to Wonder Woman’s Paradise Island to the sinister Court of Owls.

It also has the return of popular supporting villains Clayface (Alan Tudyk) and King Shark (Ron Funches), while the Joker (also voiced by Tudyk) is running for mayor himself.

Gordon is spotted in the trailer punching out former ally turned enemy Two-Face (Andy Daly). It’s likely Gordon is still hunting for Harley and Ivy and not caring who gets in his way.

With more of the raunchy humor fans have come to love for the series and Meloni’s unique take on Gordon, Season 3 of Harley Quinn promises to be wilder than ever.

Harley Quinn Season 3 premiers July 28 on HBO Max. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 premieres this September on NBC.