Kaley Cuoco all smiles with weekend ‘ride or die’

Kaley Cuoco smiling at the 58th Grammy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kaley Cuoco is looking gorgeous in low-key weekend snaps as she shows off her “ride or die.”

The sitcom star, 36, tends to post via her main Instagram, followed by over 7 million, but there’s another account that’s gaining popularity. Kaley has a feed solely dedicated to chihuahua Dumptruck Dumpy, and new photos are showing the A-List actress with her 2020-adopted pooch.

Kaley Cuoco sends weekend smiles with Dumptruck Dumpy

Posting to @adventurers_with_dumps on Sunday, Kaley dropped two photos as she cuddled with the adorable dog she and ex-husband Karl Cook initially took in as a temporary foster.

The Big Bang Theory alum posed outdoors and amid gravel paths, grass, and trees while holding up Dumps and wearing a white top with black sleeves.

Likely makeup-free and wearing her blonde locks swept up into a messy bun, Kaley smiled with Dumpy held up around her shoulders – a swipe right showed her affectionately planting a kiss on her dog as she wrote:

“Ride or die.”

Kaley, also a dog mom to pooches including Ruby and Blueberry, had introduced Dumpy in the first wave of the pandemic, telling her social media followers:

“I’ve been telling you all to foster during this really strange quarantine home-bound weird time we’re in right now. So I figured I should probably walk the walk and not just keep telling you to foster.”

She continued: “So… I give you… old man Dumptruck! That’s really his name. Aka dumpy.” The foster situation didn’t last long, though, as Kaley and Karl quickly fell head over heels for Dumpy. He became a permanent fixture and his Instagram now boasts over 74,000 followers. In her initial Dumpy intro, Kaley had added: “He’s just a senior old man sweetheart who just wants to chill on the couch and lick your hand.”

Kaley Cuoco has a huge animal-loving heart

Kaley made early 2021 headlines for sadly saying goodbye to Pit Bull mix Norman. She’d named her Yes, Norman Productions company after him. The actress is also an equestrian and regularly shares her big love of horses. Also living under the Cuoco roof are rabbits Simon and Lenny – both are housed in a special home inside the star’s garage.

In July 2021, and just a few months before announcing her split from Karl, Kaley and her now-ex took in Larry.

“When you know you know! Welcome to the family, Larry! He’s a 9 year old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love and we are obsessed,” the HBO Max star told her fans.