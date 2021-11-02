Chicago P.D. promo: Voight and Halstead go at it

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, and Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess on the Chicago P.D. Season 9 cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The new episode of Chicago P.D. hints at some drama brewing to the surface within intelligence.

We already saw Halstead figure out that Voight and Upton were keeping something from him, leading to Halstead punching Voight square in the face.

On the last episode of the show, we saw a Ruzek-centric story, as a former colleague of his worked with the team on a series of robberies.

The week before that, Atwater was featured as he started up a new relationship, but never revealed to her that he was actually a cop.

Now, it looks like we are going to circle back to the secret that Voight, Halstead, and Upton now possess. And that drama could lead to some consequences.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 7 synopsis

The new episode of Chicago P.D. is called Trust Me and it airs for the first time on Wednesday, November 3 at 10/9c on NBC. Below is the full synopsis that NBC has provided for the episode, showcasing that Voight is going to have a new informant helping out Intelligence.

“As the team works to bring down a drug ring, Voight builds trust with a new informant; however, it soon becomes clear she has a plan of her own.”

Chicago P.D. TV promo for episode called Trust Me

Here is the Chicago P.D. TV promo that NBC is currently running for the November 3 episode of the show. It highlights a confrontation between Halstead and Voight where Halstead states that he can no longer trust his boss.

The drama is really building on Chicago P.D. Season 9

It has been pretty clear for a while that the situation involving Voight and Upton hiding the death of Roy was going to be a primary plot point of Season 9. The writers have barely scratched the surface when it comes to repercussions and with the FBI investigating it as well, the series appears to really be building toward something.

It will be an interesting ride to see where this case leads and if Intelligence looks a lot different when the dust settles. Could we see some of the current Chicago P.D. cast members move on to other things? Is this all leading to the end of Jason Beghe playing Henry “Hank” Voight on the show?

Stay tuned folks, because there are likely some very exciting episodes coming during Fall 2021.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.