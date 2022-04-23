Chicago P.D. new episode schedule for Season 9

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess on the Chicago P.D. Season 9 cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D.’s next new episode won’t air for a while, as the One Chicago shows are now on hiatus until mid-May.

The good news is that when the show finally returns, it will be three straight weeks of new content.

The bad news is that we are also just three new episodes away from the beginning of the long summer hiatus.

Until the new episodes arrive, Chicago P.D. fans can go back and either re-watch previous episodes from the season, or get caught up on what has been taking place lately.

When are the new Chicago P.D. episodes?

For the next two weeks, there will be no new episodes of Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, or Chicago Med. It’s unfortunate, but with only three episodes left to debut this spring, One Chicago is holding them back for the sweeps weeks.

Below is a breakdown of Chicago P.D. new episode schedule on NBC and where they fall within the current season. As showcased, the big Chicago P.D. season finale episode arrives on May 25.

Wednesday, May 11: Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 20

Wednesday, May 18: Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 21

Wednesday, May 25: Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 22

She's a runner, she's a track star. 🏃‍♀️💨 pic.twitter.com/tY50lyRZ8a — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) April 16, 2022

More news from One Chicago

Recently, the Chicago P.D. cast brought on a new recruit, giving the show an injection of youth. The addition to the show worked really well and it showed how good the writing can be with the addition of a few new backstories to the mix.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

One of the other backstories is that of Voight’s newest informant, who is going to have an important role in the final few episodes of the season. Anna Arlos (played by Carmela Zumbado) has become a very valuable asset to Intelligence.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 has been ordered by NBC and new episodes for that season will begin airing in Fall 2022. Knowing that the show has already been renewed should free up the writers to take some risks in the final few episodes of Season 9.

As a reminder, the return date for Chicago P.D. is Wednesday, May 11, when the next new episode of the current season finally debuts. That’s a lot of time to go back and re-watch some of the previous episodes for Season 9 ahead of the big season finale.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.