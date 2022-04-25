Chicago P.D. fans want Atwater and Celeste to reconcile

Atwater still has feelings for Celeste on Chicago P.D. Season 9. Pic credit: NBC

Chicago P.D. fans have been participating in a poll about whether or not Officer Kevin Atwater and Celeste Nichols should reconcile on the show.

It was back in Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 5 (called Burnside) that Atwater and Celeste met at a bar and went home together. They had a good time, but Atwater held back on telling Celeste what he does for a living.

The next morning, Atwater reported to a scene close to Celeste’s home, and the case evolved into one that involved one of her art students. It led to Atwater going undercover to learn more information, resulting in Celeste’s student dying.

Despite all of the drama that had taken place, Atwater still kept his secret until a later episode (Lies), when he decided to come clean. It didn’t go well, as Celeste was not forgiving of the lies Atwater had told, ending the relationship.

During Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 19, Atwater was shown trying to reach out to Celeste, but she was unresponsive to text messages, leaving questions about where the relationship might be able to head.

A poll on the relationship between Atwater and Celeste

A fun Chicago P.D. fan poll was posted by TV Line, where viewers were asked, “Should Chicago P.D.’s Atwater and Celeste reconcile?”

So far, 62.44 percent of responders have voted “yes” in the poll. As for the other numbers, 30.27 percent have voted “no” and another 7.29 percent stated they are “not sure” in the poll.

It seems pretty clear that most Chicago P.D. fans who have responded are interested in seeing a reconciliation taking place between Officer Kevin Atwater (played by LaRoyce Hawkins) and Celeste Nichols (played by Amanda Payton). We will all have to keep tuning in to the Season 9 episodes to find out what happens.

More to come from Chicago P.D. this spring

On the upcoming episode schedule for Chicago P.D., there are just three new installments left to air this spring. Fans of the show will have to endure another hiatus before the show returns and airs the final few episodes of Season 9.

Since it is very common for the One Chicago shows to end on cliffhangers, Chicago P.D. fans should definitely be prepared for that to take place here. As a reminder, during the Season 8 finale, Upton shot a man, Voight covered it up, and it led to the current season opening with an FBI investigation against Intelligence.

To watch the earlier episodes of Chicago P.D. that involved Atwater and Celeste, fans of the show can stream them through Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.