Chicago Med season finale promo, synopsis for I Will Come To Save You

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin on the Chicago Med season finale. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med season finale promo certainly foreshadows a lot of drama as the characters bring a close to the year.

Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 16 is called I Will Come To Save You, and it has a lot of moving parts that are showcased both in the television promo and the synopsis from NBC.

On the last episode of Chicago Med, we saw that April Sexton crossed the line again, Will Halstead figured out that Natalie Manning stole drugs from his trial, and Dean Archer gave Ethan Choi additional reasons to worry about his stability on the job.

There are many storylines that have to be resolved and only 60 minutes left to do it in with the Chicago Med season finale. It doesn’t seem like enough time, so we fully expect this show to end on a cliffhanger and for viewers to be left with a lot of questions.

Some major changes to the Chicago Med cast are also coming for readers who want to jump ahead.

Chicago Med episode synopsis for I Will Come To Save You

Below is the full synopsis for Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 16. The season finale is called I Will Come To Save You and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, May 26 at 8/7c.

“Carol receives a second chance at life when a new heart becomes available; Choi and Archer find themselves in hot water with an old patient; Halstead faces the consequences of the stolen trial medication.”

Chicago Med season finale promo

NBC is airing the Chicago Med promo shared below and it certainly looks like Dr. Ethan Choi is in trouble. Nobody should be surprised when fans start asking, “is Halstead leaving Chicago Med?” as the episode comes to a close.

At least it sounds like Natalie’s mother is going to start doing better, so that will give viewers a payoff for sticking with that story through many of the recent episodes.

There have not been any hints about what is going to happen between Maggie and her daughter, either, so that may be intentional. The characters aren’t mentioned in the synopsis or shown in the television promos, so that is a situation worth paying close attention to as the final hour of the season plays out.

Chicago Med Season 7 has already been ordered by NBC, so new episodes of the show are going to air in the fall of 2021. This is another reason why we think that a big cliffhanger is in store for the viewers on Wednesday night.

One Chicago finale night

It’s going to be a really busy night for all three One Chicago shows. Several sneak peeks have been revealed about the Chicago P.D. finale, where Intelligence is trying to figure out what happened to Officer Kim Burgess after being abducted.

And over at Chicago Fire, a sneak peek shows some drama between Brett and Casey, possibly due to a mystery person showing up at Firehouse 51. And what about that promo that made it look like Boden is leaving Chicago Fire? Make sure to tune in for all the drama on One Chicago finale night.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.