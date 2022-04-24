Chicago Med: Season 7, Episode 20 promo revealed for first new episode after hiatus

Dominic Rains as Crockett Marcel and Oliver Platt as Daniel Charles on Chicago Med Season 7. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 20 has a TV promo out so that fans can get a feeling for what the next new episode is going to involve.

But the bad news is that we are in another Chicago Med hiatus, where the drama will be taking a break from airing new episodes until mid-May.

In the last episode of Chicago Med, we saw Dr. Ethan Choi learn a secret about his father in the closing moments. And we also saw a rift surface in the relationship between Dr. Dylan Scott and Milena Jovanovic.

There is likely to be some more drama between Dylan and Milena, especially since neither of them really seemed like they wanted that relationship to come to an end, even though their jobs were getting in the way.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 20 TV promo

Below is the TV promo for the next new episode of Chicago Med. The network has not released a full synopsis yet, which is typically a way to keep some of the central plotlines under wraps when the season finales draw close.

The episode is called End Of The Day, Anything Can Happen, and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, May 11. That’s when the long One Chicago hiatus finally comes to an end, and NBC viewers will get new episodes for Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

Some more news from One Chicago

In late May, the seasons are coming to an end for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. But each show has three new episodes to air before the long summer hiatus begins.

One Chicago Fire actor spoke about the fear that cast members have as the finale of that show approaches, especially with how many people have come and gone over the years.

And speaking of former Chicago Fire cast members, another actor revealed how sad he was to be replaced on the show. It was something that was done for story purposes, but it doesn’t mean that the actor or actress getting replaced is always on board.

Will we see one or more characters appear in their final episodes this spring? Find out for sure when the One Chicago season finales arrive on May 25.

Fans can stream prior episodes of Chicago Med Season 7 on Peacock to catch up on the show.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.