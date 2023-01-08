Chicago Med: New episode features an exciting guest star

Ivan Shaw now plays Dr. Justin Lieu on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Chicago Med’s new episodes have started rolling out for Season 8, and the next one is going to feature an intriguing guest star.

On the Chicago Med winter premiere, viewers got to see Dr. Justin Lieu (played by Ivan Shaw) become a much more significant part of the show.

With all of the cast exits that have already taken place this fall, it was good to see someone fresh get a primary storyline.

And on this next new episode, Dr. Lieu is getting advertised as well, with his gym friend experiencing a big accident that lands him in the hospital.

The new episode is called It Is What It Is, Until It Isn’t, hinting pretty heavily that someone is going to be referencing the health of a patient while stating that phrase.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Crockett and Charles treat Justin’s gym buddy. Maggie and Will help a robbery-homicide suspect. Hannah and Archer use Med’s new opiate abuse A.I. program,” reads the full synopsis for the new episode.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 11 TV promo

Below is the TV promo for the Chicago Med episode that will debut on Wednesday, January 11. It’s the second new episode of the show in January 2023, with the first one already available for streaming on Peacock.

More news from One Chicago

Elsewhere on the new episode of Chicago Med, a special guest star will serve as one of the patients. Soap actress and Christmas movie star Jen Lilley will be making her first appearance on the medical drama.

In some other interesting news from the world of One Chicago, Brian Tee, who played Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med, has another big project coming up. Brian and Nicole Kidman star in a new show that is set to debut soon.

Over on the One Chicago police drama, Chicago P.D. is bringing back a villain for its next new episode, possibly putting Intelligence in a difficult position again.

And speaking of villains, the Chicago Fire showrunners teased a “gruesome” moment is coming up due to one on their show. That could lead to a lot of excitement building up for Firehouse 51.

To catch up on any of the Winter 2023 episodes that have aired for One Chicago, everything is available for streaming on Peacock. That’s a great way to watch classic seasons from the past as well.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.