Chicago Med recap: A new boss, a missing pregnant woman, and a new hero doctor

Jessy Schram as Hannah Asher on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med’s winter premiere aired on Wednesday night, with a new person in charge of the hospital.

At the end of the fall finale, after Ethan Choi and April Sexton married, the primary characters learned that businessman Jack Dayton had bought a controlling interest in the Gaffney Medical Group.

Now, it was time to find out if Dayton did this to ensure that OR 2.0 worked as he saw fit.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 10 is called A Little Change Might Do You Some Good, heavily hinting that some changes were coming for the doctors.

Change is nothing new to fans of this show, either, as the Chicago Med cast has been through many changes.

Some of the newer characters even got to take center stage in the first new episode of 2023.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 10 recap

The new episode began with some characters focusing on all of the advertising that had been put up for OR 2.0. We then saw Sharon Goodwin come into work, where she checked in with a sad Maggie Lockhart, who was still having trouble with Ben at home.

Dr. Charles then came across the custodial worker (and lounge singer) with whom he went on a coffee date on the fall finale. They agreed to have another date, but this time she offered to cook Charles dinner at her home.

There were a lot of upgrades on a personal level at the hospital thanks to Dayton, including breakfast goodies and a new espresso machine placed in the doctor’s lounge.

Chicago Med winter premiere cases

Dr. Charles and Dr. Nellie Cuevas helped an elderly patient and her developmentally disabled grandson. She had late-stage cancer and hadn’t told her grandson about her sickness.

While treating her, the grandson passed out, and after some investigating, it turned out that she had poisoned him so that he wouldn’t have to live without her.

Elsewhere, Dr. Will Halstead treated a high school swimmer with a heart condition, but she refused treatment so she wouldn’t miss a big meet. Her father wouldn’t allow it, so she pursued becoming emancipated.

Halstead tracked down Jack Dayton, who she idolized, and Dayton convinced her that she should have the surgery rather than risk her life by going back to swimming without it.

Dr. Crockett Marcel considered using OR 2.0 for surgery on someone who needed a new esophagus. He tested out the system and decided to try it on a patient with whom he was close. There were some hiccups, but the surgery was successful.

The big case of the night had Dr. Hannah Asher and Dr. Justin Lieu searching for a patient’s missing (and pregnant) wife in the woods. It started with the patient (the husband) coming in after losing control of the vehicle.

It wasn’t till much later that the husband woke up and told Asher and Lieu about what had happened. He told them that his wife was in labor and that they were going to give birth, but the first responders did not come across her at the accident scene.

Asher and Lieu convinced Search and Rescue to look for the woman, and they tagged along to provide immediate care. After an extensive search, they did find the woman, saved her, and helped her give birth to a healthy baby in the woods.

The episode ended with Dr. Charles and Liliana Wapniarski on a fun date back at her place.

That brings an end to the recap for the winter premiere, and next week, a new actress joins the Chicago Med cast.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.