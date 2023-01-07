Chicago P.D. spoilers: A character returns in future episode

Tracy Spiridakos continues to play Detective Hailey Upton on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Chicago P.D. spoilers have been revealed about the January 18 episode of the show.

The One Chicago drama just returned on Wednesday night, with the winter premiere introducing a new character.

This latest episode was a departure from what Intelligence had been dealing with lately, but the team was able to put the case involving Sean O’Neal to bed.

Not so fast, though, as the upcoming episode called I Can Let You Go is going to circle back with some dramatic overtones.

According to the brief synopsis that has been released for Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 12, we are about to see the return of Sean O’Neal.

This is an interesting wrinkle for the show, as it presents a scenario where Detective Hailey Upton may have to again deal with the villain who sees right through her facade.

Synopsis reveals Chicago P.D. spoilers

“Sean O’Neal surprises Upton with a call from prison, revealing sensitive information,” reads the brief synopsis that has been revealed for the January 18 episode of Chicago P.D.

This means we are going to see Yellowstone actor Jefferson White again, and he may be trying to take advantage of his rapport with Upton in order to gain favors from prison.

The return of Sean O’Neal to Chicago P.D.

When Hank Voight saved the life of Sean O’Neal, it definitely set the stage for the character to return at a later date. Now, it seems that we have almost arrived at that point in time, and it sets up a lot of interesting scenarios for the writers to work with.

The producers put the perfect actor into the role, so it’s good for the show to bring back a familiar villain that fans will be able to easily side against. Hopefully, he doesn’t do too much psychological damage to Upton because she still appears to be dealing badly with the exit of her husband, Jay Halstead.

In regard to Halstead’s exit, a fellow One Chicago actor performed a goodbye song to Jesse Lee Soffer. It was a fun and warm performance.

Sean O’Neal will be seen again on the January 18 episode of the show, but NBC is also debuting a new episode on January 11. It’s a month packed with new content from the One Chicago dramas, and that is a nice reward for the fans having to wait through the long winter hiatus.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.