Chicago Med fall finale: Season 7, Episode 9 synopsis revealed

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer on the Chicago Med Season 7 cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med fall finale is coming up soon, providing a lot of drama for One Chicago fans, but also beginning the long hiatus before the show returns in 2022.

On the last episode of the show, we saw some Chicago Med drug test drama, Dr. Crockett Marcel getting more comfortable with his goal to become a transplant surgeon, and Sharon Goodwin going through a setback in her health.

The most dramatic moment of Season 7, Episode 8 left fans asking if Dr. Choi is leaving Chicago Med. Choi pushed himself too far while helping a patient, forcing the character to go through another procedure in his rehab. That raised a lot of questions about actor Brian Tee and his time on the Chicago Med cast.

Now, we finally get to look at the episode synopsis for the Chicago Med fall finale, which is likely to end with one or more cliffhangers that will stick with fans as the long winter hiatus begins.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 9 synopsis

Below is the episode synopsis for the Chicago Med fall finale. This brand new episode is called Secret Santa Has a Gift for You and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, December 8 at 8/7c on NBC.

“The outcome of Halstead’s investigation weighs heavily on his mind as he works with Scott to save an infant; Hammer and Taylor both struggle to keep their secrets; Marcel and Blake work with Abrams to save a patient in need of a liver transplant.”

Chicago Med Season 7 cast has a lot of new faces

The Chicago Med cast has seen a lot of changes over the past few seasons. Guy Lockard and Kristen Hager play Dr. Scott and Dr. Hammer, with the duo joining the show after the big exits at the end of Season 6.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The departures of Dr. Natalie Manning and Nurse April Sexton were huge, sending the show in a new direction and forcing a lot of new characters into the mix. It led to a big influx of new faces as Chicago Med Season 7 really got rolling.

Actress Sarah Rafferty just joined the Chicago Med cast as Dr. Pamela Blake. She is a no-nonsense transplant surgeon who seems to have an eye for Dr. Marcel. But does Blake know that Marcel has eyes for her daughter?

Make sure to tune in for the Chicago Med fall finale on December 8 to see what happens next. Also, here is a Chicago Med episode schedule that includes the fall finale and the winter premiere of the show.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.