Chicago Med cast: Who plays Dr. Joy Yang? Angela Oh joins show

The Chicago Med cast is introducing another new face for Season 7, Episode 2 of the show.

During the Chicago Med season premiere, viewers were already introduced to three new doctors who will serve as main characters in Season 7.

It was a pretty busy night for the show, as the writers and producers introduced Dr. Cooper (played by Michael Rady) as a doctor that Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) is going to be investigating on behalf of Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson).

And then there are the two new doctors on Chicago Med who are working in the ED. Guy Lockard is playing Dr. Dylan Scott and Kristin Hager is Dr. Stevie Hammer.

It appears that the show isn’t done introducing new faces yet, as hinted at in new images released for the second episode of Season 7.

Who plays Dr. Joy Yang on the Chicago Med cast?

Actress Angela Oh will appear as Dr. Joy Yang on Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 2. Her specific role hasn’t been advertised yet, nor has how long she is going to appear on the show. But the above image does indicate that she is important enough for NBC to be advertising her appearance.

Below is a quick look at the promo for the new episode that Dr. Joy Yang will appear in, but she doesn’t pop up in the quick preview.

Who is Angela Oh from Chicago Med?

Angela Oh is an actress, director, and producer who has been in the business for a long time. She has been behind the camera and in front of it and is originally from Wisconsin.

Oh appeared as Moon in the film Hero, as Jess in What Women Want (the secretary for Alan Alda’s character), and recently as the Chief of Staff on the TV show The Gifted.

Over the years, Oh has also popped up on episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Jane the Virgin, Billions, Scream Queens, Shameless, and Army Wives.

More recently, Oh has been the director for five episodes of Single Rules and a director and producer for a new show called UDrive Me. She is also slated to appear on UDrive Me as Kelsey.

Now, we get to see Angela Oh as part of the Chicago Med cast on an episode that will debut for the first time on Wednesday, September 29.

