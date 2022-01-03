Chicago Fire TV schedule: Updated look at Winter 2022 episodes

Christian Stolte as Mouch and Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo on Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 10. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire TV schedule picks up again this week following the long winter hiatus.

The first new episode for Chicago Fire Season 10 is considered the winter premiere and it airs on Wednesday, January 5.

It had been previously reported that there would then be a delay after the winter return until the next new episode, but that’s not going to be the case.

We have the pleasure of reporting the great news that NBC is airing another new episode for Chicago Fire Season 10 on January 12.

Updated look at the Chicago Fire TV schedule

On Wednesday, January 5, Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 10 airs for the first time at 9/8c on NBC. This new episode of Chicago Fire is called Back with A Bang and here are some early episode images that hint at some exciting drama.

According to the Chicago Fire synopsis for the winter premiere, “Stella Kidd returns to Firehouse 51. The team must work together to put out a potassium fire in a tunnel. After that incident, Ritter begins to worry about a young cop who witnessed the fiery death of a truck driver.”

Then, on Wednesday, January 12, Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 11 airs for the first time on NBC, according to the updated TV schedule. The episode is called Fog of War and it will feature Sylvie Brett getting to spend some time with her sister, Amelia.

Full Chicago Fire synopsis for Fog of War

The synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 11 from Comcast reads, “On a call with Station 37, a firefighter is struck by a power line and decides to lash out after her injury; Brett is visited by Scott and Amelia; Violet get a surprise envelope; the rest of 51 enters a contest.”

Drama likely to come from Chicago Fire Season 10b

As the winter and spring episodes of Chicago Fire arrive, there is going to be a lot of drama surrounding firefighter Stella Kidd. Her absence from the firehouse led to Chief Boden getting pretty frustrated with her, and we already know that Kelly Severide has a lot of questions for his soon-to-be wife.

Since Kidd was MIA, Boden gave the open lieutenant’s job to the new guy, Jason Pelham, possibly leading to some friction when Kidd does get back on the job. And then there was the ghosting that she gave Severide while she was working on her Girls on Fire program, so she has a lot of explaining to do.

Below is a really important scene from earlier in Chicago Fire Season 10a, when Matthew Casey left Firehouse 51. It is worth rewatching before the show returns from its hiatus.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.