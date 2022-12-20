Chicago Fire synopsis released for next new episode

Hanako Greensmith plays Violet on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: NBCUniversal/Adrian S. Burrows Sr.

Chicago Fire has released an episode synopsis for the winter premiere, giving fans a look at what’s about to be covered.

A lot took place back on the Chicago Fire fall finale, with the episode culminating in a huge explosion.

Four characters are at risk of dying within the world of One Chicago due to that explosion, and the cliffhanger has left fans guessing about what comes next.

As a quick reminder, Stella Kidd, Sam Carver, Detective Pryma, and one of the bomb techs were still in the house when the grenade went off.

Kelly Severide was just outside, helpless to act as he was restrained while trying to join his wife inside of the house.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ahead of the big One Chicago return, the Chicago Fire showrunners did tease that repercussions are coming, but we will have to wait a little while longer to see what that entails.

Chicago Fire synopsis for winter premiere

“Det. Pryma’s case comes to an explosive end with Kidd and Carver’s lives in danger. Brett installs an infant Safe Surrender Box at 51. Violet is determined to take Emma down,” reads the synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 10.

They definitely went heavy on the pun usage there, especially by stating that the case is going to come to an “explosive end” during the winter premiere. But we also see that the return of former paramedic Emma Jacobs is already going to have an impact on the people at Firehouse 51.

Earlier, the Chicago Fire showrunners teased the villain aspect, pointing toward that storyline leading to some consequences down the road.

you tell her Violet! 👏 pic.twitter.com/w8N8VWEhqI — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) December 12, 2022

More One Chicago news

It has been revealed that a new actress is joining Chicago Fire when the show returns this winter, giving the writers a new character to work with as additional stories start to unfold.

There is also a new actress on Chicago Med that is going to get a lot of screen time when the medical drama returns after the long winter hiatus.

Since the show will be heading in a new direction based on what happened during the fall finale, this should help breathe some new life into the cast.

TV heroes meeting real life heroes. ❤️😂 pic.twitter.com/vN3R58rt0W — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) December 14, 2022

As a reminder, the Chicago Fire return date is Wednesday, January 4. That’s when all three shows return with new episodes, and they each have some form of a cliffhanger that needs to get addressed right away.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.