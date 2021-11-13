Charmed Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The sisters on Charmed. Pic credit: The CW

In 2018, The CW rebooted the classic supernatural series Charmed for a new generation.

The show launched in 2018 with Carter Covington as the showrunner before he was replaced in the next two seasons.

There will be a fourth season, but there will be a third different showrunner this time around.

However, the cast remains the same and fans are hoping to get more fun supernatural adventures from the magical sisters.

Here is everything we know so far about Charmed Season 4.

This article provides everything that is known about Charmed Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Charmed?

The CW announced that it renewed Charmed for a fourth season in February 2021.

This was a major renewal announcement that also included Walker, All American, Batwoman, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, In the Dark, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale and Roswell, New Mexico.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” CW President and CEO Mark Pedowitz said at the time.

There was then immediate changes made to Charmed.

The CW named Jeffrey Lieber, Joey Falco and Nicki Renna as the new showrunners for Charmed Season 4.

“We feel super blessed to be taking the helm at this moment when things are starting over,” Lieber said. “We’re bringing in a totally new character who we can do anything with, and it’s just exciting. We hope to make a season where it’s like, ‘Buckle up and strap in, because anything’s possible.’”

Release date latest: When does Charmed Season 4 come out?

Charmed will be one of The CW’s midseason releases.

Charmed will be the last released series of the 2021-22 season for the network, arriving in March.

Charmed Season 4 will premiere on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Charmed will air at 8/7c that night. It will be followed by Dynasty at 9/8c, as it moves from Monday to Friday nights.

Charmed Season 4 cast updates

There was a shocking move for Charmed heading into Season 4.

Madeleine Mantock, who plays Macy, died in Season 3 and will not be back for the fourth season. This is very similar to how Prue died in the original Charmed series.

Melonie Diaz’s Mel and Sarah Jeffery’s Maggie are both back for the new season and the sisters might find a new sibling, much like the original Charmed series.

Australian actress Lucy Barrett is arriving as the new third lead.

“Her name, backstory, powers, and connection to Mel and Maggie are being kept under wraps, because…well…it’s just more fun that way,” the showrunners said in a statement.

“What we will say is…she’s an artist, with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life’s passion. She’s fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring a brand-new energy to the Power of Three.”

Rupert Evans will also be back as Harry and Jordan Donica as Jordan.

Charmed Season 4 spoilers

In Season 4 of Charmed, Mel and Maggie find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy.

In Season 3, to stop the Whispering Evil, Macy allowed it to possess her, before taking the one and only toxic that could stop it. This sent Mel and Maggie to try to find a way to save her.

They failed.

Not only that, but Harry volunteered to die and become a whitelighter again to save her, but that didn’t go right either. In the end, Macy died but both Harry and Jordan realized they were both whitelighters now.

In Season 4, when the sisters’ grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies.

This couldn’t come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world.

As this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry and Jordan deeper into a twisted game, the question is — will this new trio be ready for what’s to come?

Or will their inexperience working together put the entire world in jeopardy?

With two whitelighters and a new Charmed One, it appears Charmed will look very different in the fourth season.

Charmed Season 4 will premiere on The CW on March 11, 2022.