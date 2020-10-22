Walker Season 1 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Fans of Supernatural said goodbye to the beloved The CW series in 2020, but at least one of the stars won’t be gone for long.

Jared Padalecki, who played Sam Winchester in Supernatural, will take on a leading role in a very different series on The CW.

Padalecki will star in the reboot of the classic Chuck Norris television western, Walker, Texas Ranger. The new series, titled Walker, will see Padalecki take on the role Norris made famous.

What is Season 1 of Walker about?

The news that Walker was coming to The CW came in 2019 via Deadline, and Jared Padalecki’s name was attached before the final season of Supernatural even launched.

Padalecki is Cordell Walker, a man working as a Texas Ranger trying to find a way back to his family.

Our broken widower and father of two returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years for a high profile case – only to discover that there’s even more work to be done at home. He will attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Walker is a straight reboot and is described as similar to Magnum P.I. and MacGyver, with a new character stepping into the classic character’s shoes.

The original Walker, Texas Ranger, ran for eight seasons on CBS. Padalecki’s Supernatural ran for 15 seasons.

Release date latest: When does Walker Season 1 come out?

In January, The CW ordered both Walker and fellow new series Superman & Lois to series for the 2020-21 season.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new season at The CW ended up delayed until January 2021. That is when Walker is expected to premiere.

Jared Padalecki’s fans will find him in a familiar spot. Walker will take over the spot formerly held by Supernatural in the lineup on Thursday nights at 8/7c, followed by Legacies at 9/8c.

Walker Season 1 cast updates

After 15 seasons on Supernatural, Jared Padalecki will step into the shoes of Cordell Walker, a widower who works as an elite member of the Texas Rangers.

Padalecki said that he wanted to keep close to his home in Texas for his next series, and he pitched the idea of the Walker reboot.

“I am a big believer in Jared and Jensen Ackles, and if I could keep them both in some fashion, I would. We’ll see what happens,” The CW’s Mark Pedowitz told The Hollywood Reporter.

In February, Lindsey Morgan (The 100) joined the Walker cast as Micki, one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history.

She is focused and perceptive. Her family has been in Texas since before it was Texas. She’s been in the Army and on the police force and knows first-hand what it’s like to be singled out and discriminated against because of her gender.

Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) also joined the cast as Liam Walker. Liam is Walker’s younger gay and conservative brother who has been recently promoted to assistant DA.

Liam stayed close to home and stepped up to take Walker’s kids under his wing, causing jealousy from his brother.

Former X-Files star Mitch Pileggi also signed on for Walker. He will play Bonham Walker, Walker’s father. He is sturdy, conservative, and tough as nails but a family man through and through.

In February, Molly Hagan (Sully) signed on as Abeline Walker, Walker’s mother, an unstoppable force of nature. Abeline is a third-generation Texas rancher. Smart and perceptive, she always puts the family first and never hesitates to give advice, whether asked for or not.

Coby Bell (The Gifted) signed on to portray Captain Larry James, a Texas Ranger Captain, a trailblazer in his division, confident, sharp as a razor. He is also one of only a few African American men in the entire Ranger division.

Jeff Pierre (Once Upon a Time) joined the Walker cast in March. He is Trey Barnett, Micki’s boyfriend. An Army medic recently back from his deployment, he’s doing his best to adjust, but it’s not easy.

Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects) and Kale Culley (Me, Myself, and I) signed on to play Walker’s two kids — Stella and Arlo.

Stella is Walker’s teenage daughter, Sixteen years old, insolent, and riding an emotional rollercoaster.

Arlo, 14, rabidly consumes information and is eager to learn any skill that will help, please, and impress his family.

Finally, Genevieve Padalecki, Jared’s real-life wife who played the demon Ruby on Supernatural.

She stepped away from acting after they married but will return here as Emily, Walker’s strong, capable and generous late wife who is brave and focused on helping the disenfranchised. She will appear in flashbacks.

Walker Season 1 will premiere on The CW in January 2021.