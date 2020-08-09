Legacies Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The series Legacies follows the supernatural students at Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, including vampires, witches, and werewolves.

Viewers have enjoyed the American fantasy drama series on The CW for two seasons now, and after the way Season 2 ended, many fans are hoping a third season will be on the way soon.

Even though many television production plans have been shifted or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it appears that Season 3 will officially happen.

Here’s what we know about the next season of the popular show and the last cast updates.

This article provides everything that is known about Legacies Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Legacies? Back in January of this year, The CW gave plenty of viewers good news because the network basically renewed their entire lineup, according to TVLine’s report. That includes popular shows like The CW’s Batwoman, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Charmed, and Nancy Drew. Read More Legacies Season 2 release date: When does show premiere in fall 2019? Legacies was also renewed as part of the lineup, so that means fans can expect to see a third season coming out on The CW. Release date latest: When does Legacies Season 3 come out? Typically, The CW has its big premiere week in October. Season 1 of Legacies debuted on Oct. 25, 2018, while Season 2 arrived on Oct. 10, 2019. However, TV plans were shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the network had to change up their release schedule for 2020. This past May, The CW announced they were planning a January launch for their new and returning shows. That includes Legacies, which according to Hollywood Reporter, will air on Thursdays at 9/8c starting in January of 2021. Legacies Season 3 cast updates Legacies is part of the series of shows which began with The Vampire Diaries and continued with The Originals. It takes place two years after Originals. Therefore, quite a few of the cast members also appeared on those shows. The main star is Danielle Rose Russell reprising her role from The Originals as 17-year-old orphan Hope Andre Mikaelson, a student at Salvatore. Her parents are werewolf-vampire hybrid Klaus Mikaelson and werewolf Hayley Marshall who appeared back on TVD and The Originals. Her lineage makes her a descendant of some powerful vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines. Aria Shahghasemi has also been part of Legacies after first appearing on The Originals. He plays Landon Kirby, who is discovered to be a phoenix. Additionally, twin witch/students Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd), along with their headmaster father Alaric Saltzman (Matt Davis), are series regulars after originally debuting on Vampire Diaries. Other essential cast members include Quincy Fouse as vampire/student aide Milton “MG” Greasley, Peyton Alex Smith as werewolf/student Rafael Waithe, and Chris Lee as vampire/student Kaleb. Season 2 added some critical recurring characters. One of them was The Necromancer (Ben Guerens), a creature from Malivore who figured prominently into the final episodes. Also showing up for Season 2 was Alexis Denisof as Professor Vardemus. He was temporarily headmaster at Salvatore and clashed with Alaric over wanting to reveal the supernaturals. Thomas Doherty (Sebastian), Bianca Kajilch (Sherrif Mac), and Olivia Lang (Alyssa Chang) were also introduced in the second season. Legacies Season 3 spoilers

There were initially supposed to be 20 episodes in the second season of Legacies, but due to postponement of filming, they used Episode 16 as the finale. The final episode featured Hope racing against the threat of the prophecy and trying to save the Saltzmans.

During the season, a possessed Josie Saltzman was terrorizing students at Salvatore. She eventually held a merging ceremony with her twin Lizzie, but Hope traveled into Josie’s subconscious to try to stop her.

She woke up in Josie’s subconscious, along with a talking pig. Hope learned that Josie put a sleeping spell on herself to protect the kingdom. Later on, fans saw that the pig was Josie in disguise.

Hope gave Josie a pep talk about gaining her strength and not being corrupted. Josie ultimately was triumphant in a battle with the Dark Josie. She regained control of her body and obtained a coin that holds powers she can use when she chooses the right time.

During the season, viewers also saw the Necromancer holding control over students and causing plenty of damage. Rafael held guilt due to being a puppet for the Necromancer and killing his brother Landon.

By the finale, the Necromancer had devised a scheme to gain Dark Josie’s powers. He promised Alaric and Lizzie that he’d resurrect all those who died in exchange for the transfer of powers. That would also release Rafael from his control and bring Landon back to life.

Lizzie and Alaric agreed to the deal. Lizzie performed a spell to transfer all Dark Josie’s powers to the Necromancer. Most of those who had died or become puppets under Necromancer’s watch was brought back as part of the deal.

The big cliffhanger came when Landon was not among those brought back to life, and Hope was still unconscious.

That seems to indicate that maybe the Necromancer chose not to resurrect Landon, and that Hope may be stuck in Josie’s subconscious or inside the coin Josie owns.

Legacies returns to The CW on Thursdays at 9/8c in January 2021.