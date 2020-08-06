Batwoman Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

When Batwoman hit The CW, it was met with an extremely polarizing reaction from fans, with just as many Arrowverse fans rejecting it as accepting it as part of the DCEU Universe.

The biggest problem came with the casting of Ruby Rose, who many fans rejected from the start. It now seems like Rose was not very happy with the role either, as she has departed from the franchise.

However, the good news for fans who want to see more from the world of Batwoman is that the show is coming back for another season.

This article provides everything that is known about Batwoman Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Batwoman?

In January, The CW renewed 13 of its shows, including Batwoman. This was pretty much expected, although the series did have lower ratings in its first season than other DC shows on the network.

Arrow was the only show from the Arrowverse that was not renewed, and that is because the show ended on its own with its last season and the death of Oliver Queen.

Batwoman was the first superhero television series with a gay superhero, as well as one of the darkest and most adult shows of the Arrowverse. The fact it was renewed means that the dark series will get a chance to gain some more fans, but with a new lead actress.

Release date latest: When does Batwoman Season 2 come out?

There is no word on when Batwoman Season 2 will arrive.

With Ruby Rose leaving the show in May, and that being in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, nothing was even started on Season 2 yet.

However, The CW can start its Canadian productions up again, so if they are lucky with Batwoman, they might be able to get this ready to premiere as early as January 2021.

Batwoman Season 2 cast updates

While Ruby Rose showed excitement that Batwoman picked up a Season 2 renewal when it was announced in January, four months later, she left the series.

This announcement arrived just two days after the Season 1 finale.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show.”

Rose, who starred as Kate Kane (Batwoman) in the series, departed, and there will be a new lead, and assumedly a new Batwoman character.

The CW announced that the replacement for Rose would be an actress who will take on a completely different role, meaning that Kate Kane is leaving the series along with the actress who plays her.

This character will be named Ryan Wilder with actress Javicia Leslie (God Friended Me) reportedly taking on the role.

According to the casting call, Ryan Wilder is a female in her mid-late 20s and the complete opposite of Kate Kane.

“She’s likable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits.”

“Today, reformed and sober, Ryan lives in a van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk from an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly disciplined.”

“An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

According to Camrus Johnson, who plays Luke Fox on the series, the show will continue “to represent the lgbtqa+ communities and people of color. We will keep going strong. Believe that.”

With Ruby Rose and Kate Kane replaced, there is no telling who else will be back in Season 2 outside of Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox.

Batwoman Season 2 spoilers

While Rose is gone, the second season is unknown.

Some leaks before Rose left indicated that Batwoman would deal with the Crows more in Season 2 and that there would be the “recently escaped rogues’ gallery of villains.”

The rumors indicate this could include Hush.

Also, there were rumors that Alice (Rachel Skarsten) would fight someone from her past, so there is a chance she returns for the new season as well.

According to showrunner Caroline Dries, Safiyah Sohail will be the big bad in Season 2, someone from the Batman Rebirth comic book series from 2017. She was a former lover of Kate Kane in the comics, but with Rose leaving, that origin might change on The CW superhero series.

Also, CW President Mark Pedowitz said there would be a crossover in Season 2 of Batwoman with fellow The CW series Superman & Lois, which will be the newest show to join the Arrowverse this year.

The CW has yet to announce when Batwoman Season 2 will premiere.