Ruby Rose shares cryptic message about shocking Batwoman exit, hints at larger story

Ruby Rose just posted a cryptic message on Instagram about her Batwoman exit, which raises even more questions about why she is no longer a part of the CW show.

Last week, it was reported that Ruby Rose was exiting Batwoman. It was also confirmed that her role will be recast for Season 2 of the new CW show.

There are a lot of fans who are still stunned about her departure from the show – especially after she burst on the scene and took part in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover with other CW shows.

Ruby Rose thanks fans and cast on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Ruby posted a video that shows clips from Batwoman and plays a sad song in the background stating “this is the last time you’ll see me around.”

Ruby captioned the image by stating, “Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio.”

She goes on to give a brief explanation about why she is no longer a part of the show.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community.

Ruby closed out her posted by stating that, “I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape. Also @mysmarvel”

Elizabeth Tulloch — who has played Lois Lane on all of the DC Comics-based CW shows — commented that it “Won’t be the same without you. 😞”

A fan, showing their love for Ruby, stated in part “Maybe we don’t know the whole story but believe that you will very much missed, your chemistry with Melissa on screen has no match truly.[sic]”

Actress Kayla Ewell — who appeared as Natalia Knight/Nocturna on the show and stars on Roswell, New Mexico — called Ruby “forever the best Batwoman” before also posting “love you” on Ruby’s post.

Other Ruby Rose projects

Before taking on the starring role of Kate Kane (Batwoman) on the CW show, Ruby Rose had been involved in a number of other projects.

Ruby played Jaxx in the movie The Meg, rival singer Calamity in Pitch Perfect 3, Keanu Reeves nemesis Ares in John Wick” Chapter 2, a Xander Cage teammate in the third xXx movie as Adele Wolff, and also Stella Carlin on Orange Is the New Black.