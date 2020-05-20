Ruby Rose quits CW’s Batwoman series: Role will be recast for Season 2

Actress Ruby Rose is quitting her lead role on The CW’s Batwoman drama series after only one season, and the network will recast the iconic DC superhero for Season 2.

Rose announced that she is not returning for Batwoman Season 2 in a statement released yesterday, according to Deadline:

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

Ruby Rose was the first LGBTQ lead in a live-action superhero series

Rose’s role on The CW’s Batwoman made her the first LGBTQ lead character in a live-action superhero series.

The 34-year-old Aussie actress also portrayed Kate Kane/Batwoman on The CW’s Supergirl, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow.

Previously, she portrayed Stella Carlin in Orange Is the New Black. Her film credits include Adele Wolff in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Jaxx Herd in The Meg, and Abigail in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

The CW recently renewed Batwoman for Season 2

The news comes after The CW announced the renewal of Batwoman for Season 2 in January.

Batwoman Season 1, written by Caroline Dries, who served as executive producer with Greg Berlanti, premiered on The CW in October 2019.

Filmed in Vancouver, B.C., it was supposed to have a 22-episode run. However, the season concluded with Episode 20 on Sunday, May 17, after the suspension of production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Why is Ruby Rose leaving Batwoman?

Rose’s statement did not address the reason for her early and unexpected exit from the Batwoman series. The show producers have also not commented on the reason for Rose’s exit.

However, Deadline reported that Rose and the Batwoman producers mutually agreed to part ways due to creative differences.

Rose’s departure from the series comes after she revealed in September 2019 that she suffered a stunt injury during Season 1 production that left her facing the risk of paralysis.

The injury required emergency surgery.

However, CNN reports that her departure does not appear to be related to the incident.

Who plays Batwoman in Season 2?

Warner Bros. TV, Berlanti Productions, and The CW have not announced the new lead actress for Batwoman.

However, a joint statement revealed they plan to cast another LGBTQ actress as Batwoman.

Batwoman Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in January 2021.