Dynasty Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Chronicling the trials and tribulations of the Carrington and Colby families has proved to be a firm favorite with many fans as season 3 of Dynasty came to an end this spring.

Many fans have been left wondering when and if we’ll be getting a fourth season of this compelling 1980s reboot.

The show has been airing on The CW in the US. Its ratings have been, admittedly, less than fantastic (and that’s putting politely); however, it has proved a massive hit with international audiences on Netflix.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

So, as long as it’s popular somewhere in the world, fans of the soap can probably expect more seasons.

The season 3 finale aired on The CW in May and started streaming on Netflix shortly after.

Is there going to be a season 4 of Dynasty?

So, is there definitely a season four in the works? Yes, there is. A fourth season was announced on January 7, 2020, along with a whole host of other CW shows.

CW president Mark Pedowitz proudly announced: “These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season.”

Unfortunately, Mark may now be regretting these words in our new post-COVID-19 world, which has made TV show production tricky, to say the least.

This also means it’s very difficult to predict release dates accurately.

Dynasty season 4 is currently scheduled to come out midseason, which in The Before Times (pre-COVID-19) would mean we’d be watching the Carrington’s and the Colbys in January of 2021.

However, it seems most things have been pushed back about five or six months, meaning the new ‘midseason’ could be in May or June of 2021.

That, of course, depends on if the guys can actually film the series this fall. Unfortunately, that’s rather a big “if.” But let’s stay positive, fingers crossed it’ll be out by May 2021.

If it does air in May on The CW, then Netflix viewers can expect to see it before Christmas 2021, probably in November or December.

Dynasty season 4 cast updates

Dynasty has struggled a bit with its casting; there have been numerous changes in the first three seasons, so it’s probably reasonable to assume there could be more changes ahead.

As of this writing, there have been no cast announcements, which could be a good sign that they’ve ironed out their problems. And it’s been reported that Daniella Alonso is expected to remain as Cristal Carrington.

So far, we’ve had a different Cristal each season, so if the show can hold onto Alonso, that would be a fantastic breakthrough.

Otherwise, we hope to see Elizabeth Gillies back as Fallon Carrington, Elaine Hendrix as Alexis Carrington Colby, Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington, Rafael de La Fuente as Sam Jones, and Michael Michele as Dominique Deveraux.

Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke, Maddison Brown, Adam Huber, Wakeema Hollis, Alan Dale, Grant Show, and Elaine Hendrix are all also expected to reappear.

However, to reiterate, nothing has been confirmed by The CW.

What will Dynasty season 4 be all about?

The third season of the show reportedly ended a few episodes before it was initially intended to finish, so we can expect the next season to pick up where we left off.

Executive producer and showrunner Josh Reims said as much when he spoke to TV Line. He mentioned how they’d spent the whole season building towards Fallon and Liam’s wedding and was frustrated when they had to cut the series short at 20 episodes.

Reims said if he’d been allowed to do an extra two episodes, then we would have seen the wedding and Blake finally going to war with Alexis, Jeff, and Adam.

He also added, “we were setting Sam up to have a new relationship.” So these are the plotlines we can expect to see next time around.

Reims also admitted that Blake’s problems with the Moldavians are set to continue. He said they enjoyed making that episode so much that they were definitely going to do their version of the original show’s Moldavian Massacre.

However, he did stress that it wouldn’t be a massacre.

Lots of fantastic drama shows have come to an end recently, leaving their fans demanding more seasons. Will there be a series four of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone? Fans of the Dutton family can find out by following the link.

Meanwhile, fans of the British royal family are also asking if there will be a fourth season following the original and best-known family dynasty. The Crown has been documenting the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her extended family for three seasons, but will there be more episodes?

Dynasty airs on The CW in the US and on Netflix internationally.