Celebrity Family Feud season 11, episode 5: Daughtry vs. Papa Roach and Earth, Wind & Fire vs. The War & Treaty airs Tuesday, July 30

Get ready for an exciting new episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

The latest episode airs on on Tuesday, July 30 tonight on ABC.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, in this thrilling installment of Season 11, rock bands Daughtry and Papa Roach go head-to-head, while legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire faces off against The War & Treaty.

Unlike the regular format Family feud where ordinary families compete for cash and prizes, Celebrity Family Feud features celebrities and their real families, or teams of celebrities playing as a ‘family’ for charity.

The series has ran for 11 seasons and has hit the 100 episode mark.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Steve Harvey will host the musical talent as they battle it out on the series.

Who are the cast of Celebrity Family Feud tonight?

Daughtry, fronted by American Idol alum Chris Daughtry, has captivated audiences with their powerful rock anthems and emotional ballads since their debut in 2006. Known for hits like It’s Not Over and Home, Daughtry brings their rock prowess to the Family Feud stage, ready to take on their opponents.

Papa Roach, the iconic rock band famous for their energetic performances and chart-topping hits like Last Resort and Scars, will be battling it out with Daughtry. With a career spanning over two decades, Papa Roach’s dynamic presence is sure to bring excitement and intensity to the game.

Earth, Wind & Fire, the legendary R&B and funk band known for their timeless classics such as September and Boogie Wonderland, will showcase their legendary charisma and team spirit. With a career that has influenced countless artists, their participation promises a captivating and entertaining showdown.

The War & Treaty, the husband-and-wife duo known for their soulful and powerful performances, will be competing against Earth, Wind & Fire. With their heartfelt lyrics and harmonious melodies, The War & Treaty bring a fresh and passionate energy to the competition.

Who has appeared on Celebrity Family Feud Season 11?

Hosted by the ever-charismatic Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud has become a staple in game show culture. This season has already been star-studded, with appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, USA Olympians, Meghan Trainor, Bachelor Nation, and the cast of The Golden Bachelor.

Last week’s episode showcased singer Robin Thicke against comedian and actor Anthony Anderson, and country singer Walker Hayes competing with actress Rachel Bilson.

There are several other celebrities and stars from the vast entertainment industry that will be making an appearance for Season 11.

Don’t miss out on the fun! Tune in to ABC on Tuesday, July 30, to watch this exciting episode. If you need to catch up, past episodes are available on ABC.com, Hulu, and Disney+, with clips and highlights uploaded on YouTube.