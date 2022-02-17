Candace Cameron Bure calls herself ‘one proud mama’ ahead of daughter’s debut on Aurora Teagarden Mysteries

Marilu Henner, Lexa Doig, and Candace Cameron Bure in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder. The movie premieres this weekend on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. Pic credit: Crown Media

The 18th movie in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries will premiere this weekend on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, and this installment features some special guest stars.

Previews for Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder show a flashback to when Aurora (Bure) and Sally (Lexa Doig) were teenagers and — on a dark and stormy night — visited an abandoned mansion.

The actresses playing the teenage versions of Aurora and Sally are the real-life daughters of Bure and Doig: Natasha Bure and Mia Shanks.

“Who doesn’t love a good flashback in a movie?” wrote Bure in an Instagram post. “New Aurora Teagarden: Haunted By Murder premieres Sunday at 9/8c on @hallmarkmovie. Did @lexadoig and I mention that our daughters are in this one? #proudmama #aurorateagardenmysteries.”

Doig also weighed in with an Instagram post of her own.

“Okay – this is a special one for me: My bunny @miatshanks is playing Teen Sally and she was amazing!” she wrote. “Never acted before and slayed it like a pro.”

Haunted by Murder

In the latest installment of the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, Aurora’s mother (played by Marilu Henner) buys Crenshaw House, the abandoned mansion that teenage Aurora and Sally visited all those years ago. Sally is horrified when she finds out. Not only is the old mansion creepy, but she and Aurora discovered a dead body in a secret room when they visited as teenagers.

Aurora, on the other hand, is thrilled that she finally gets a chance to look around the crime scene.

“They revisit what I think improbably the origin story, if you will, of Aurora Teagarden’s curiosity for solving murders,” Doig said in an interview to promote the movie.

History of the series

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries are based on a series of books by best-selling author Charlaine Harris. The first of the movies, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Bone to Pick, premiered on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries in 2015.

Candace Cameron Bure plays the lead character, a small-town librarian with an interest in true crime. Her best friend, played by Doig, often helps her figure out whodunit.

Both Natasha Bure and Mia Shanks aid it was exciting to appear in the series.

“Being part of this movie was thrilling,” Bure said in an interview to promote the movie.

“I’m very excited,” Mia Shanks said. “It’s a brand new opportunity that I’ve never experienced before.”

“I think it’s going to be really interesting for the audience to see Aurora and Sally as teenagers and when all of it started,” Bure said.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder will premiere on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries on Sunday, February 20 at 8/7c.