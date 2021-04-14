Bridgerton has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, what does that mean for the series?

Bridgerton has been renewed for a third and fourth season. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix recently shared the exciting news that their ever-popular series Bridgerton has prematurely been renewed for a third and fourth season. What does that mean for the series?

Most fans of Bridgerton are well-acquainted with Julia Quinn’s novel series with the same name. Quinn’s series has a total of eight books, each depicting a different Bridgerton sibling’s quest to find true love.

With four seasons on the table, fans are guaranteed an in-depth look into the love lives of four of the Bridgerton siblings.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

In a press release from Netflix, executive producer Shonda Rhimes spoke about how grateful she was to receive this news. She said, “This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix.”

What’s expected in Bridgerton Season 2?

Fans were extremely disappointed to hear that the Simon Bassett actor, Regé-Jean Page, will not be returning for the show’s second season. At the time of that heart-breaking announcement, he shared with Variety that his character’s arc was completed, and it was time to move on to the next Bridgerton sibling.

At the end of Bridgerton Season 1, Simon found love with the eldest Bridgerton sister, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), and the two seemingly received their happily ever after. But, according to the official Bridgerton announcement regarding Page’s departure, Daphne will be in the following season. However, her interactions are likely to be revolving around her sibling’s storylines.

The show’s Twitter account wrote, “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intriguing and romance than my reads may be able to bear.”

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

Bridgerton announced the series’ renewal in the same fashion through a Lady Whistledown gossip column. Confirming the forthcoming third and fourth season, Bridgerton wrote, “Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink…”

Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement… pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021

Season 2 is expected to follow Anthony Bridgerton

The upcoming season two of Bridgerton is expected to follow eldest sibling Viscount Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest to find love. His love interest, Kate Sharma, will be played by Sex Education’s Ashley Simone. Netflix describes her as “a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included.”

That leaves six siblings left for the following two seasons, so fans have much more to look forward to. Although, after Page’s departure, they better not grow too infatuated with the future love interests as their time in the series may be fleeting. After all, the series is called Bridgerton and not “Bridgerton and guests.”

Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.