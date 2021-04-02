Regé-Jean Page will not be starring in Bridgerton Season 2

Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton. Pic credit: Netflix

It was recently announced that breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not be returning to the Bridgerton cast for its highly-anticipated second season on Netflix. This news was delivered by Lady Whistledown across the Bridgerton social media. Page has also acknowledged this news and bid his farewells in an Instagram post calling his time on the show “the ride of a lifetime.”

Fans were taken back by this sudden announcement and are mourning their love for Simon Basset, also known as, the Duke of Hastings.

What did the announcement say?

Earlier today, the Bridgerton Twitter page released a statement in the form of a Lady Whistledown society paper — which has previously been compared to the likes of Gossip Girl and Regina George. The post was captioned, “Your Grace, it has been a pleasure.”

The post reads, “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

Giving some more insight into what to expect in the forthcoming season, the official Bridgerton Twitter account added, “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intriguing and romance than my reads may be able to bear.” This letter is then signed off by Lady Whistledown herself, which adds a very personal touch to this heartbreaking news.

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

How did Rege-Jean Page respond?

Page spoke with Variety and clarified that upon taking the role, he knew it would be a short commitment. It definitely settled many racing hearts to know that the actor wasn’t fired due to a conflict or disagreement onset. The actor compared Bridgerton to an anthology series sharing that each sibling’s love story is explored and “completed” before jumping over to the next.

He expressed, “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year.”

Reflecting on his time in the series, Page posted an image onto his Instagram account showing himself in his 19th-century attire posed on top of a horse.

He wrote, “It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too.”

The actor added, “Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing.”

The Bridgerton Instagram account shared its love with him and commented, “Forever our Duke” with a purple heart emoji.

Many fans are feeling disappointed that they have to say goodbye to the actor, as their affection for him and his character have been well-expressed in his following endeavors including making his host debut on Saturday Night Live earlier this year. However, not to fret, as he has numerous upcoming projects.

He will be starring in the upcoming spy movie The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling. He also has an announced role in a Dungeons and Dragons movie that is expected in 2022.

Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.