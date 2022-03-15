Brennan Elliott becomes latest star to sign multi-picture deal with the Hallmark Channel

Brennan Elliott in the Hallmark Channel movie The Perfect Pairing. The actor announced he has signed a multi-picture deal with Crown Media. Pic credit: Crown Media

Brennan Elliott has signed a deal to make multiple pictures with Crown Media Family Networks. The parent corporation of Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries shared the news on social media.

“Brennan brings tremendous talent and charisma to every role,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming for Crown Media. “He’s a joy to work with and we look forward to collaborating with him on new movies we know our viewers will fall in love with.”

Elliott has starred in movies for both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. He joins fellow Hallmark stars Lacey Chabert and Heather Hemmens in signing an exclusive contract with the network.

Hallmark has been making announcements about multi-picture deals as its new rival, GAC Media, gains steam. Started by former Crown Media CEO Bill Abbott, GAC Media began programming on two cable networks in September 2021. It aired 12 original movies during the holiday season and has premiered two films, The Winter Palace and Harmony From the Heart, in 2022.

Several actors who have also worked for Hallmark have signed agreements to work for GAC Media.

The competition

In October, Danica McKellar announced she had signed a contract to produce and star in four movies for GAC Media. She was joined in January by Hallmark favorite Jen Lilley.

GAC has also made plans to take over Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl, which the network stopped producing this year. The Great American Rescue Bowl will air on GAC Family on Super Bowl Sunday — February 5 — 2023.

Elliott and Hallmark

Brennan Elliott had roles on Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, and Criminal Minds before being cast in 2013 as Warren Saget on the Hallmark series Cedar Cove. He went on to make the movie All Of My Heart in 2015 with the network and co-starred with Chabert on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries series Crossword Mysteries.

In a statement made through Crown Media, Elliott said he was excited to officially become part of the Hallmark team.

“It’s been a dream to have worked with the wonderfully creative and supportive team at Hallmark over the years,” Elliott said. “I’m thrilled to continue this relationship that’s meant so much to me and have the opportunity to bring to life new characters and tell stories that will make people smile.”

Neither Crown Media nor Elliott has said when the first of his movies will air.