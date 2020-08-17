Breeders Season 2 release date latest: When is it coming out?

Breeders is the British dark comedy series that looks at parenting in a much different way than most typical TV sitcoms and dramas.

Instead of all the feel-good messages and cute jokes, the parenting tends to be more of a no-holds-barred style of tough love, which can be quite humorous.

It originally premiered in March of this year on FX and Britain’s Sky One. The show completed its first season with the finale airing on April 27, 2020.

Not long after that, fans got word on the show being renewed. Here’s the latest on the return of Breeders for Season 2, including cast updates and potential spoilers.

This article provides everything that is known about Breeders Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Breeders?

Less than a month after the Breeders Season 1 finale aired, FX and Sky announced its renewal. An official announcement came via Deadline and other media sources on May 18.

The popular British-American comedy series comes from creators Martin Freeman, Chris Addison, and Simon Blackwell.

Upon the renewal announcement, Addison said he was happy to know people had been watching the series during the pandemic and were “finding solace in it.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled that FX and Sky have decided to let us torture Paul and Ally a bit more with another season of parenting trauma. That’s entirely because we’ve got more of the story we’re excited to tell and definitely not just because it’s basically free therapy for us. I flatly deny that,” Addison said with regards to the renewal.

Fellow creator Martin Freeman is also one of the main stars of the show.

Freeman commented on the renewal, saying, “So pleased we get another go at Breeders. I reckon the next one will be even better. It’s such a pleasure working with this team… we’ll see you all soon. Well, not soon. But at some point, honest.”

Release date latest: When does Breeders Season 2 come out?

Creator and series star Martin Freeman’s comment about the renewal hints at what many TV productions are facing. With the coronavirus pandemic still affecting the world, it’s put many TV and movie plans on hold.

That seems to include the production of the second season of Breeders. However, Season 1 initially premiered on March 1 of this year. It’s still possible production could happen in time to bring forth Season 2 by the same time in 2021.

Once there’s an announcement about the release date for Breeders’ second season, we’ll have the details updated here.

Breeders Season 2 cast updates

Viewers should expect to see most of the cast returning for Season 2. That would include the main family members: Martin Freeman as Paul, Daisy Haggard as Daisy, George Wakeman as Luke, and Jayda Eyles as Ava.

Also returning for Season 2 should be Paul’s parents Jackie and Jim, played by Joana Bacon and Alun Armstrong, respectively.

Other cast members in the first season were Stella Gonet as Leah, Patrick Baladi as Paul and Ally’s friend Darren, and Tim Steed as their next-door neighbor Carl. All of these characters should be back again.

Michael McKean, as Ally’s estranged father Michael, will most likely not be back, though. See the spoilers below for more details.

Breeders Season 2 spoilers

Much of Breeders is said to be based on creator and star Martin Freeman’s experiences as a parent.

The show examines the life of Paul (Freeman) and wife Ally (Haggard) as they navigate having two young kids, full-time careers, and a mortgage, as well as relationship issues.

There’s also their aging parents, including Michael, Ally’s estranged father, who shows up to stay with them. He becomes like another child for them to deal with; only he has strong opinions.

Viewers saw the passing of Michael in Season 1, so unless the series uses some flashbacks or other visions, he’s unlikely to be a part of the Season 2 story.

Towards the end of Season 1, viewers also saw Paul and Ally’s son Luke put into a medically-induced coma to treat his encephalitis.

Ultimately, Luke came back after being treated at the hospital. However, it caused Paul to confront his anger and parenting skills.

He chose to seek out therapy as the first season was closing out, which could become a part of the story in Season 2.

So far, it’s unknown exactly what the stories will be in the new season. Still, since it draws upon not only experiences from Freeman, but fellow creators Chris Addison, and Simon Blackwell, it seems anything’s possible.

Blackwell commented on that when the renewal news came through, saying, “…to be able to explore even more parental struggles in Season 2 is the icing on a cake that we’ve checked carefully for any possible trace of peanuts.”

Breeders is currently on hiatus on FX and Sky One with Season 2 release date TBA.