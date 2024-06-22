Boston Rob was ‘needed’ in Deal or No Deal Island as fans react to rumors for Season 2

Now that Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 is finished, fans are eager for rumors of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2.

Boston Rob was the reason that most viewers stayed until the end, and now that he probably will not compete so soon in Season 2, producers need to find another talent equal to Rob.

Fans repeatedly stated that if Boston Rob was eliminated from the show, they would immediately stop watching.

When the penultimate episode was left on a cliffhanger, as Monsters and Critics reported, fans called it the season’s “worst episode” because it left Boston Rob’s fate unknown.

Finding talent will be difficult for Deal or No Deal Island, but not impossible if they start looking at other reality television superstars.

Rumors circulate all over social media about the casting for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2, and it seems that they could have more reality TV contestants for this upcoming season.

The new season films in July. pic.twitter.com/fULUqKH7IB — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) June 21, 2024

Fans say that DONDI ‘needed’ Boston Rob last season

Over on Reddit, fans are reacting to the news that casting for Season 2 will probably include more reality television stars.

One fan shared, “That makes sense. The show needed BRob last season. Traitors similarly did half and half their first season and then switched to all reality TV people.”

Fans say that Deal or No Deal Island needed Boston Rob last season. Pic credit: u/Durian-Critical/r/DealorNoDealIslandNBC/Reddit.

It is a good strategy and has worked for Traitors. Who wants to watch unknown people when you can root for your favorite Bravolebrity or Survivor star?

Another fan said about the rumors, “about half and half probably a bunch from the big 3 big brother, survivor and amazing race.”

A last fan shared, “They got so lucky that Rob did so well. Without him staying until the end, the show’s life would be on such a different trajectory.” They declared that DONDI cannot take that risk for Season 2.

Fans react to rumors about Deal or No Deal Island returning for Season 2. Pic credit: u/Durian-Critical/r/DealorNoDealIslandNBC/Reddit

Deal or No Deal Island is asking ‘for your consideration’

Deal or No Deal Island is asking for a nomination for the host, Joe Manganiello, to be considered for an Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program nomination in the 2024 Emmys.

Howie Mandell is the original host and popped up as the Banker in this spinoff, but Joe did a fantastic job, not only as eye candy but also as the host of the show.

Deal or No Deal Island has ended Season 1 and will return soon.