Blue Bloods reveals Season 13 premiere date

Tom Selleck sitting with his family in Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Fans now know when Blue Bloods is coming back.

CBS announced their 2022-23 fall TV schedule, including the air date for the Season 13 premiere of the long-running drama.

However, fans must wait a bit longer than the rest of CBS’ premieres before they can enjoy more of the Reagan family dinners.

When is Blue Bloods Season 13 premiering?

A key question for fans of Blue Bloods in the spring was whether the show would, in fact, be getting a 13th season.

While it’s remained the highest-rated network show on Friday nights, Blue Bloods has seen some ratings dip. This combined with the high salaries of the cast (particularly star Tom Selleck) and filming in New York.

The fact that Season 12 only had 20 episodes rather than the standard 22 was also worrisome, and the possibility the Season 12 finale could have been the series finale.

Thankfully, CBS elected to go ahead and renew the show for Season 13. The network has now announced the Season 13 premiere will be on October 7.

This puts it later than much of the CBS schedule, which begins to premiere in September. However, premiering in October is standard for Blue Bloods and is expected to run at least 20 episodes.

The series anchors a new Friday night lineup which begins with S.W.A.T. Season 6 at 8/7c. The cop drama had aired the first half of Season 5 on Fridays before moving to Sundays at mid-season.

It will be followed by the new drama Fire Country, following a mixed group of firefighters and convicts battling California wildfires.

Blue Bloods will remain in its standard 10/9c time slot, which has long been successful. The question now is how Season 13 will look.

What is coming on Blue Bloods Season 13?

The Reagans gather for the family dinner on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

The Season 12 finale had a lot of changes for the Reagans and their jobs.

The big plot was Erin deciding to go ahead and run for District Attorney. Erin is aware of the fight she has against boss Crawford and the conflict it can bring between her and Frank.

Meanwhile, when a pregnant witness was killed, Baez decided to adopt the woman’s newborn daughter. Season 13 will explore Baez balancing motherhood with her work.

The season might also explore subplots involving Henry’s health issues and Joe Hill finally accepting his place as a Reagan.

Also, with election season coming up, the battle between Frank and Mayor Chase will likely get more heated with Chase running for reelection.

While some fans may dislike waiting until early October for the series to return, they should be sure that Blue Bloods will continue to provide all the drama and warmth fans have come to love from the iconic series.

Blue Bloods Season 13 premieres Friday, October 7 at 10/9c on CBS.