Blue Bloods releases emotional first Season 12 promo

The Blue Bloods cast return for Season 12. Pic credit: CBS

It’s almost time to return to the Reagan family dinners.

CBS has released the first promo for Season 12 of Blue Bloods, emphasizing some major drama but also the warm family feel that’s made the series a long-running hit for the network.

The Reagans make their return

There had been worries from Blue Bloods fans that the network might not give the series a Season 12. Ratings for Season 11 had been lower despite the series doing its best handling real-world events.

Unlike other shows, Blue Bloods did not address the coronavirus pandemic in its storylines. It did, however, face the growing debate on police conduct, with several episodes having Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) dealing with public issues while Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) had to reign in his infamous temper on the streets.

While reduced to only 16 episodes, Season 11 still managed to keep fans captivated with the fun mix of action, drama, and family humor that’s been the show’s hallmark.

The Season 11 finale had Danny and Jamie (Will Estes) helping half-brother Joe (Will Hochman) in a dangerous assignment. Meanwhile, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) risked her career executing a search without a warrant.

Now, the series is set for the Season 12 premiere, which promises all the drama fans expect from the hit show.

What is the Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere about?

Entitled Hate Is Hate, the premiere promo shows tensions are rising high in New York City.

A wave of shootings has Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) putting Frank on the hot seat.

Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and partner Rachel Witten (Lauren Patten) face an angry man in a convenience store. Meanwhile, Danny’s son Jack (Tony Terraciano) talks about the rise in crime as we see a woman tending to a young man in a hospital bed.

Jack’s brother, Sean (Andrew Terraciano) asks, “how can you get people to stop hating?” Frank responds, “like this. What we do. We talk and we listen.”

Danny, of course, has to add, “well, mostly, you talk and we listen” as the family laughs.

Above everything else, we're family. The NEW season of #BlueBloods returns Friday, October 1st — see you at the dinner table. pic.twitter.com/FvZkMjXdqK — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) September 21, 2021

The episode will feature the return of Callie Thorne as psychic Maggie, who helps Danny on a shooting case. Meanwhile, Erin has to deal with a past murder where her boss, Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), was the key witness.

The series looks to continue the show’s traditions of hard-hitting police drama and the family bond that always makes the Reagans so popular with fans, and Season 12 appears to be getting them back on track.

Blue Bloods Season 12 premieres on Friday, October 1 at 10/9c on CBS.