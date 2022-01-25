Blue Bloods preview: The Reagans deal with some dirty cops

Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) question a suspect on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods is entering a brief break but has some excitement before going.

The promos for Cold Comfort has the Reagans facing their worst nightmare of a wave of corruption in the NYPD, which might include a “hero” cop.

Meanwhile, Eddie and Badillo get into their own investigation while Henry and Erin launch some private investigations of their own.

How did Blue Bloods do in the ratings?

Blue Bloods had hit a season-high rating with the January 14 installment, thanks to the guest-star appearance of music legend Jimmy Buffett.

Without Buffett, the ratings for last week’s episode slipped a bit, but the 5.94 million viewers were still enough to make it the most-watched network show for Friday.

This week will be the last new episode before a brief break. While February is usually a top sweeps period for networks, this year is adjusted because of the Winter Olympic Games beginning February 4.

In both 2014 and 2018, Blue Bloods took almost all of February off so as not to compete with the Olympics. So far, there is no word on an exact return date for Blue Bloods, but it should be returning with new episodes after the Olympics.

This means this week’s episode, Cold Comfort, will be the last showing of the Reagans for a bit but it promises to be a good one.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

What’s on Blue Bloods this week?

The synopsis and promo indicate this week will be dramatic as the Reagans have to deal with whether a hero cop may actually be corrupt.

Frank contends with a potentially dirty cop within his ranks when Danny and Baez’s investigation into a brutal assault on an NYPD detective reveals the officer may be corrupt. Also, Eddie and Badillo track down the culprits behind the theft of valuable rare works from a celebrated bookstore; Jamie begrudgingly joins Henry as he looks into an old friend’s death he deems suspicious; and Erin snoops into the background of a new woman in Anthony’s life.

The promo shows Frank, Danny and Baez all questioning whether that supposed hero cop is actually corrupt. This may be tied into a larger conspiracy as fans know how Frank takes corruption in his ranks personally.

Eddie and Badillo are finally getting on the same page and it’ll be fun seeing them handle a case on their own. Jamie and Henry had clashed earlier this season on Jamie’s worries over Henry’s health. So having them bond on this personal case is good.

Erin and Anthony did have a clash on Anthony being framed for running a blog slamming Erin. Despite that, the pair should have some fun with Erin wanting to make sure Anthony’s new lady isn’t some sort of scam artist.

While it may be the last new Blue Bloods for a while, this episode should keep fans entertained as they enter a short break.

Blue Bloods Season 12 airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.