Blue Bloods preview: the drama returns with Frank and Jamie at odds

Frank (Tom Selleck) and Jamie (Will Estes) clash on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods is back and that’s no April Fool’s Day joke.

After taking a few weeks off for basketball, the drama is ready to return Friday, April 1, with an episode that sets father against son while putting pressure on some other partnerships.

Blue Bloods’ March Madness break

After taking a few weeks off in February for the Winter Olympic Games, Blue Bloods likewise had to take time off in March for sports-related coverage.

As always, CBS dedicated several weekend nights in March to coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Thanks to some surprise upsets (such as the “Cinderella run” of 15 seed Saint Peter’s making it to the Elite Eight), CBS scored over 10 million viewers for several key games.

This means that, as usual, Blue Bloods was among the CBS programs that took a hiatus for March Madness coverage. With the Final Four to take place over the weekend, Blue Bloods will return this Friday.

The episode will be notable as the directorial debut of Bridget Moynahan. The actress shared photos on her Instagram page of her directing on set, showing she really was dedicated to making it work.

As it happens, the episode itself promises to be a big storyline for Moynahan to handle.

What’s coming on Blue Bloods this week?

While there’s no promo, the synopsis for Hidden Motives shows there’s once more tension between Frank and Mayor Chase and Jamie is in the middle of it.

“Frank is blindsided when Mayor Chase bypasses him with a request for Jamie to head his security detail. Also, Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a wealthy college student; Eddie experiences tension with her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), when she arrests an protestor against his wishes; and Anthony scrambles to help his half-brother when he fears money woes are leading his sibling down the wrong path.”

While they seemed to have brokered a truce, things have been rough between Frank and the mayor over politics undermining police resources. The pair have had some public spats and Frank is even close to resigning but still sticks to his job.

While Jamie seems content as a sergeant, he won’t want to turn down a big opportunity like this. However, it will put him and his dad at odds, leading to some major problems (not to mention one very tense Reagan family dinner).

Viewers know Anthony has a history of getting into jams thanks to his family members, and this is likely no different. It’s hard to tell how much Erin will be in the episode, given Moyhanan directs it, but it’s likely she’ll be trying to help her friend out.

Eddie and Badillo have gotten along better, but it seems this can throw tension back on their partnership. Eddie already made it clear she prefers being a street cop to a sergeant but still faces a backlash thanks to being married to a Reagan.

The Danny/Baez plotline sounds thinner than the others but might still provide some twists on the case.

It seems Moynahan picked a good episode for her directing debut as Blue Bloods returns in time for spring.

Blue Bloods Season 12 airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.