Blue Bloods preview shows a Reagan in danger in the Season 13 premiere

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan in Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods will have a Reagan in danger in the Season 13 premiere.

CBS has released the first trailer for the new season of the long-running drama on October 7 that looks ready to throw the Reagans into a bold new direction.

While the trailer showcases more of the drama fans expect, it has one Reagan seemingly taking a bullet in the line of duty.

This will lead to a new job for that character in a situation complicated by how the Commissioner just happens to be out of touch during this.

Meanwhile, showrunner Kevin Wade has hinted at new developments this year as the drama has the Reagans facing changing times.

It all comes together for a thrilling episode that looks ready to kick the new season of Blue Bloods off in a wild way.

Which Reagan is in danger in the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere?

The first trailer for Season 13 hints at a major development for one Reagan.

The trailer opens with Henry saying, “It’s an honor to have you here today,” as Frank intones, “I second that.” Promotional pictures show they’re talking to Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach), who’s joining the Reagan family dinner.

Frank then intones, “without further ado,” as we see the cops on the streets taking down perps as usual.

However, at a dock, one man fires a gun, and Jamie is shown going down with Eddie and Danny looking on in horror.

In this line of work — ANYTHING can happen. Don't miss the season premiere of #BlueBloods Friday, October 7th on @CBS and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/zSSjAgVON6 — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) September 23, 2022

Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Kevin Wade explained that Jamie is shot by a former perp he put away years before who was recently released, thanks to the work of D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff).

This will play into Erin running for D.A. herself. It’s also likely Danny is soon intent on bringing his brother’s shooter to justice.

The shooter is connected to investigations run by both Danny and Joe Hill, as well as a missing witness from a trial Erin is prosecuting. That gets the family on the same side to track him down.

Complicating matters is that Frank is completely out of touch as he and Kearns have decided to go incognito without any aides or backup to see what the people of New York really think of the NYPD.

“They visit police precincts, shelters, and bars to get firsthand knowledge of what it’s really like out there,” Wade explained.

Unfortunately, this means no one knows how to get hold of Frank to tell him about Jamie, which is sure to complicate an already tricky case for the Reagans.

What else is coming on Blue Bloods Season 13?

The Reagans gather for dinner in the Blue Bloods Season 12 finale. Pic credit: CBS

Luckily, Jamie survives but is in for a significant career change. His new captain (Stephanie Kurtzuba) says that because a married couple can’t be in the same precinct, Jamie or Eddie must transfer.

Jamie becomes a field officer to try and sway perps to become informants. However, this comes with a “code of silence,” which means Jamie can’t talk about his work to anyone in the family, which can complicate matters.

Meanwhile, Danny will also learn not to be so hot-headed but handle situations better. “Given the last few years,” Wade says, “the evolving character of a police detective is worth focusing on.”

The preview does show some tough times for the Reagans, but it’s still likely they’ll come through it like always for another season of amazing drama on Blue Bloods.

Blue Bloods Season 13 premieres Friday, October 7 at 10/9c on CBS.