Blue Bloods preview: Jamie and Erin are both in danger in a daring episode

Erin (Bridget Moynahan) talks to Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Anthony (Steve Schirripa) on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods promises some major drama for the final episodes of Season 12.

Fresh off the announcement the CBS hit will be getting a 13th season, this week’s episode has Jamie in the crosshairs of an investigation while Frank has to handle a possible medical crisis for Henry.

Throw in Erin facing a dangerous stalker and the penultimate episode of Season 12 promises to be a big one.

Blue Bloods to make a Season 13 return

A major worry for fans of Blue Bloods this spring was the possibility that Season 12 could be the last for the series.

While remaining the highest-rated show on network TV on Friday nights, Blue Bloods had seen some of its ratings slip this season. This was combined with the high contracts for the cast, especially Tom Selleck.

There was also the concern about the announcement the May 6 episode would be the Season 12 finale, meaning the season would have only 20 episodes rather than the standard 22. That also might have meant it wouldn’t even be a proper series finale.

Thankfully, the worries were for nothing, as CBS did indeed renew Blue Bloods for Season 13. While the fans are obviously happy, the actors are just as pleased.

Donnie Wahlberg took to his Instagram feed to share the announcement.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“We’re on to #BlueBloods Season 13!!! Let’s go!!! Thanks to all the loyal viewers and to my amazing Blockhead Family. You deserve all the credit.”

Bridget Moynahan joined the chorus also celebrating another year of the show.

“What do you think the Reagans are eating for Sunday dinner to celebrate their renewal for a 13th season? (Oh, yeah. #BlueBloods is returning for a 13th season on CBS.)”

With the confirmation of a new season to come, fans can look forward to the final two episodes of Season 12 providing further fireworks.

What’s coming on Blue Bloods this week?

After a few weeks off, this episode, Tangled Up in Blue, has Jamie in the crosshairs of an investigation while Henry’s health is a serious concern.

Promo for next week's #BlueBloods is focused on Jamie's storyline. It's only 7 seconds long but shows how serious the situation is 😟 (Unfortunately, the only version currently available isn't great quality) https://t.co/tKZjidJjFj — Thoughts on Jamko (@JamkoThoughts) April 23, 2022

“When Erin is stalked by a man who was recently released from prison after serving 12 years, she enlists Anthony and Danny to investigate her office’s role in his sentencing. Also, Jamie works to save his badge when he is caught driving under the influence after he is unknowingly given drugs at a party, and Frank navigates multiple family issues as he deals with a troubling medical diagnosis for Henry, as well as Jamie’s DUI.”

Jamie is the key focus with the question of whether this is a setup to ruin his name with his cops. Frank will want to help but be aware of the conflict of interest if the police commissioner gives special treatment to his son.

There have been concerns this season on age finally catching up to Henry and the worry this may be a darker turn for the veteran cop. Erin’s plotline could put her in danger as someone wants payback for his wrongful imprisonment.

This episode likely sets up a dramatic Season 12 finale as Blue Bloods fans get ready to enjoy a summer break before the Reagans return.

Blue Bloods Season 12 airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.