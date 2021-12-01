Blue Bloods preview: Frank could be falling into a trap

Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) faces a new challenge on Blue Bloods Season 12. Pic credit: CBS

Frank Reagan could be setting himself up for a fall.

The promo for the next episode of Blue Bloods, Reality Check, indicates that Tom Selleck’s Police Commissioner is taking part in an interview that could backfire on him.

Frank is still on the hot seat

A recurring theme on Blue Bloods has been Frank Reagan having to handle the public perception of police and how he runs the NYPD.

More than once, Frank has clashed with reporters and public pressure on his job. Yet, he’s always managed to hold above it, never snapping but his calm resolve winning people over.

Season 12 has increased this as Frank has been in public spats with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) over the mayor wanting to look good solving crime but not giving Frank the resources he needs to do it.

It built up to the mayor even demanding Frank resign. Frank was able to talk his way out of it, but the tension remains. Thus, any public eruptions could end up costing Frank his job.

It appears that Frank, as usual, is ignoring the advice of his aides in favor of doing his job how he wants. That may have consequences on this week’s episode.

Is Frank walking into a trap?

Interestingly, the synopsis for Reality Check doesn’t include what’s in the promo, which is Frank agreeing to take part in a podcast.

Danny partners with Anthony to solve a double homicide when Anthony’s shady cousin, Joey (Anthony DeSando), proves to have gang ties to the crime. Also, the boundary between Eddie and Jamie’s work and personal relationship is strained when Eddie and her new partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), ask Jamie to reassign them to different partners, and Erin questions the sacrifices she’s made for her career when she allows her law school friend to dig into her personal life to prepare for a potential run for district attorney.

The promo shows Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbara) openly warning Frank that the podcaster is hoping to ambush him with some questions. The interview is likely about police matters and Frank will have to be fast on his feet to avoid an ambush.

The other plots have some fun as Danny and Anthony make an interesting pair trying to solve a case together.

Eddie and her new partner Badillo have gotten off on the wrong foot with him insulting her. The man has a habit of constantly changing partners, and Eddie is unsure whether she wants to continue that trend. This may put some pressure on her marriage with Jamie.

While the last episode had Erin deciding she wasn’t going to run for District Attorney, this indicates she might still be tempted, which is why having someone dig up dirt on her is concerning.

Frank’s plot may be the most interesting as he once again plays media games when it’s the job that’s always his top concern.

Blue Bloods Season 12 airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.