Blue Bloods preview: Erin and Anthony will clash on a tough case

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods is bringing in another unique family dynamic this week.

After a brief break, the series returns this Friday, with the main case being Erin and Anthony thrown when Anthony’s daughter is the witness to a crime.

While Erin is intent on cracking the case, Anthony is more worried about his daughter’s condition, which can lead to some conflict.

Further conflict comes between Jamie and Danny when the younger Reagan once more interjects himself into one of Danny’s cases.

Frank faces the task of punishing an off-duty cop who didn’t do enough to stop an armed robbery.

Finally, Eddie and Badillo help a woman see the better side of New York.

This should be a good episode to warm up the December months as Blue Bloods continues a strong run of episodes.

What happened last time on Blue Bloods?

The last episode of Blue Bloods featured the Reagans dealing with some internal strife.

Danny promised a shopkeeper he’d find out who murdered the man’s daughter and caught the young gang member responsible. However, Jamie wanted to flip the kid to get at his crime boss.

This had the brothers arguing over Jamie’s job, and Danny supposedly jealous that his younger brother was promoted over him.

While Jamie caught the gang leader, the victim’s husband tried to shoot the kid and was arrested. Jamie thus felt guilty over ruining more than one life.

Erin discovered that one of her ADAs was throwing cases for a mob boss. Yet she was thrown when the man killed himself, taking some blame for not seeing his problems.

Frank’s plotline was lighter as he kept resisting going to an event at a college. It turned out to be the anniversary of Frank joining the NYPD.

The show will now have an episode that promises some more turns and some conflict within the Reagans and some allies.

What’s coming on Blue Bloods this week?

Heroes will have the return of Anthony’s daughter, Sophia, who finds herself in the middle of a dangerous case.

Meanwhile, it appears once more that Jamie and Danny are going to be at odds on a case to continue their own tensions.

“Erin and Anthony clash when Anthony’s daughter, Sophia (Isabel Harper Leight), is the sole eyewitness to a fatal shooting. Also, Frank wants to punish an off-duty cop for his inaction during an armed robbery; Danny and Baez investigate a violent mugging with some unwanted help from Jamie; and Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help an attack victim see the brighter side of New York City.”

Erin has helped Anthony protect Sophia before, but this time, they’re at odds as Erin wants to find the killer while Anthony is more concerned over his daughter’s safety. That could push their relationship in a dangerous direction.

It’s likely Jamie and Danny are still mad at each other about that earlier case, and this one will exacerbate that with Baez forced to play referee.

It’s never easy for Frank to chastise a cop, as some might argue the guy shouldn’t be penalized for something he failed to do when off-duty. Frank, however, is likely to push discipline in the ranks.

The Eddie/Badillo plotline feels a bit lighter but might show some fun banter and strengthen their connection.

With this drama abounding, Blue Bloods enters December in a stronger way to continue its good run of episodes.

Blue Bloods Season 13 airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.