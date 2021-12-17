Blue Bloods: first look at Jimmy Buffett’s guest appearance

Jimmy Buffett guest stars on CBS’ Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Jimmy Buffett looks like he will have a ball on Blue Bloods.

The first official pics and synopsis for the music legend’s upcoming appearance on the CBS hit have been released and promise to give Buffett a fun role.

The question of fans was if Buffett was playing himself or another character. The surprising answer is… it’s both.

Jimmy Buffett’s fame

Born on Christmas Day, 1946, Jimmy Buffett rose to fame in the 1970s with a fun country-rock style from Key West. He called his sound “Gulf and Western” for mixing various styles to craft such hits as Margaritaville, Come Monday, Cheeseburger in Paradise, and more.

While never topping the music charts, Buffett found a core audience who soon made his music tours some of the most successful around. Calling themselves “Parrotheads,” these fans followed Buffett with his tours, soon pushing his worth to $800 million.

Besides singing, Buffett is also known as a bestselling author who’s financed everything from a Broadway musical based on his work to the successful Margaretville restaurant chain.

Buffett also tried his hand in acting, most prominently playing former pilot Frank Bama on Hawaii Five-O. Buffett made seven appearances as the quirky veteran aiding the team on missions.

Now, Buffett is getting bigger fame in an upcoming fun episode of Blue Bloods.

Buffett’s dual role

Jimmy Buffett with Donnie Wahlberg on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

The pics and synopsis for the January 14 episode, On The Arm, have Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) running into Buffett at a bar. Danny is a fan of the musician, so he gratefully picks up his bar tab.

However, Danny discovers that “Buffett” is actually Dickie Delaney, a con artist who makes a “living” posing as Buffett to scam suckers like Danny. That leads him and Baez to track down the real Buffett, who naturally wants to stop this imposter.

The pics show Buffett and Danny together, although it’s unsure whether it’s the real Buffett or Dickie.

The episode synopsis also indicates some complex turns for the rest of the Reagan clan.

Danny pursues Dickie Delaney (Jimmy Buffett), a con artist pretending to be the legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, after he’s tricked into paying for the scammer’s meal at an expensive restaurant. Also, Frank investigates NYPD Captain Terrell (Regina Taylor), who is using her badge to get free wares from local stores; Erin worries about her reputation when she’s the subject of a salacious, anonymous police blog; and Jamie introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct.

Investigating corrupt cops is never fun for Frank, while Erin has been fretting on her reputation over a possible run for District Attorney. It also sounds like Jamie’s rule may cause more friction with his wife Eddie.

However, it’s Buffett who looks like the focus of this episode, and the dual role should allow some fun range from the popular musician to make this a memorable Blue Bloods episode.

Blue Bloods Season 12 returns with new episodes Friday, January 7 at 10/9c on CBS.