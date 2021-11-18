Blue Bloods welcomes a music legend as a guest star

Jimmy Buffett as Frank Bama on Hawaii Five-0. Pic credit: CBS

A music legend is coming to Blue Bloods.

While it’s been known for a while that Lyle Lovett will be reprising his role as Texas Ranger Waylon Gates, it’s now confirmed that the series will feature an appearance by famed musician/author/actor Jimmy Buffett.

What role he’ll play on the show is unknown, but it looks like he’ll be having a good time.

Blue Bloods and musical guest stars

While Donnie Wahlberg first came to fame as a founding member of the New Kids On The Block, he hasn’t shown off his singing pipes that much on Blue Bloods.

There have been a few times the series has welcomed some musical guest stars. For example, the Season 2 premiere featured singing icon Tony Bennett performing alongside Carrie Underwood at a charity concert Frank attended.

The most common guest stars are those who have appeared on Broadway musicals. That includes Tony Award winners Bebe Neuwirth and Lauren Patten, who just wrapped up a stint as Eddie’s partner, Rachel Witten.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Season 10 featured Lyle Lovett with the country crooner playing Waylon Gates, a Texas Ranger, helping Danny on a case. Lovett has been spotted on set reprising the role for an upcoming Season 12 episode.

Now, Blue Bloods welcomes an entertainer who’s far more than just a singer.

Who is Jimmy Buffett?

While never known for chart-topping albums, Jimmy Buffett has been one of the most popular American singers and songwriters for the last several decades.

Known for his laid-back and festive tunes, Buffett’s songs include such hits as “Margaritaville,” “Come Monday,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” and more.

This has gained Buffett a legion of fans calling themselves “Parrotheads,” and his concert tours helped him earn over $600 million.

Buffett is also a best-selling author and oversees a business empire including the Margativaille restaurant chain.

The singer has done some acting, mostly in cameo roles like Jurassic World. His biggest part was Frank Bama, a former military veteran turned helicopter pilot in several episodes of Hawaii Five-0.

Wahlberg posted a photo of himself and Buffett filming together at Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York.

As the episode is currently filming, it likely won’t air until early next year. It’s uncertain what kind of role Buffett will have.

However, the chances are good he’ll find some way to work in a song and that his “Parrotheads” will tune in to a fun Blue Bloods episode.

Blue Bloods Season 12 airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.