Black Monday Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Showtime?

With two seasons and standout performances in the books, many viewers are hoping to see more of the edgy 1980s-based comedy series, Black Monday.

The show has seen lead actor Don Cheadle receive a second-straight Emmy nomination for his work as Maurice Monroe, and viewers are hoping to see more of that in a third season.

While the review scores seem high for Season 2, the viewership numbers have been lower, so will there be a Black Monday Season 3?

Here’s everything we know so far about the Showtime series returning for a third season of episodes.

This article provides everything that is known about Black Monday Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Black Monday?

So far, there’s been no word on whether or not Black Monday is renewed for a third season of the original comedy series.

Outside of Don Cheadle’s award-nominated performance, and other fan-favorites, reviews were low for Season 1, with just a 56 percent aggregate score on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer.

However, Season 2 improved drastically in terms of reviews, as it currently holds an 80 percent score on the Tomatometer, based on just five critics’ reviews.

While it was popular with viewers for the first season, the show seemed to experience declining numbers for viewership in Season 2, per a TV Series Finale chart.

In addition, the Season 2 finale (see spoilers below) could have been the end of the show.

With things becoming postponed or canceled, it’s currently unknown what the fate of Black Monday is on Showtime.

Release date latest: When does Black Monday Season 3 come out?

Season 1 of the show arrived on January 20, 2019, on Showtime with the finale on March 31 of that year.

The second season of Black Monday premiered back on March 15, 2020. However, according to Variety, there was a shift in the schedule for the release of episodes.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, after six episodes the show took a break for several months until post-production could take place for the remaining episodes. They brought out the remaining episodes in June and the season finished on July 19.

If the show is renewed, there is some hope that they could launch another season by March or April of 2021, depending on the circumstances.

Black Monday Season 3 cast updates

The show features an ensemble cast of characters that viewers would certainly love to see back. As mentioned, Don Cheadle, as Maurice “Mo” Monroe, would likely return to his award-nominated role.

The others who would likely return from the core cast would be Regina Hall as Dawn Darcy, Andrew Rannells as Blair Shimmerman, and Paul Scheer as Keith Shankar.

So far, we’ve yet to see any official news on the cast as far as additions or subtractions, since there is no renewal news yet.

Black Monday Season 3 spoilers

Much like ABC’s sitcom, The Goldbergs, Black Monday makes use of its 1980s theme. However, it’s a much more adult look at things with Wall Street just ahead of the 1987 stock market crash. It’s a comedic and sometimes dark look at a group of people navigating the days ahead of that Black Monday crash. That brings scheming, doublecrosses, and trying to outdo others.

The Season 2 finale brought plenty of interesting plot twists and developments. Ever since the FBI had caught Mo, he had constructed a master plan in terms of the Black Monday crash to try to save everyone.

Ultimately things went awry, and he couldn’t get Blair’s help, as planned. Instead, Blair used leverage with the governor for his benefit to get into a political position, rather than to help out Mo.

View this post on Instagram it’s time for the last resort… trust. A post shared by Black Monday on Showtime (@shoblackmonday) on Jul 17, 2020 at 8:04am PDT

Mo’s plan also required finding someone to blame the Yen trade on. That was up to Larry Lehman after Keith convinced him to help. Unfortunately, Larry pinned it on his twin brother Lenny, leaving him for dead in the woods.

Meanwhile, Mo couldn’t take the fall for the Black Monday crash as he’d planned. That’s because Dawn confessed to being behind it first. That landed her in prison to close Season 2. After his attempted plan, Mo ended up right back where he started, doing cocaine by himself, despite trying to do something right for once.

So, where could Season 3 go with the story?

Back in June, TV Guide asked Black Monday executive producers Jordan Cahan and David Caspe about the possibilities.

“Maybe the ’90s. It’s almost ’89 by the end of Season 2, so there’s something interesting about 1990, or even jumping ahead,” Caspe told TV guide.

“I’m really excited by where the four chess pieces are. We really wanted to position them in these exciting places,” Cahan added in regards to Mo, Keith, Blair, and Dawn.

Interestingly, Caspe also commented on Lenny seeming to meet his fate in the Season 2 finale.

“I think it would be the same thing as Season 1. So if he died again at the end of Season 2, if you’re a betting man I would bet on Lenny’s triumphant return at some point in Season 3 if we get it, probably even more mangled than he was at the end of Season 1. In classic ’80s villain [style],” Caspe said.

Black Monday is on hiatus on Showtime with Season 3 TBA.