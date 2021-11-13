Big Mouth Season 6 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Big Mouth Season 5 poster. Pic credit: Netflix

Big Mouth changed everything fans know about the show in Season 5 and set up both an exciting sixth season and the spinoff series Human Resources.

The good news is that there is more Big Mouth coming in 2022.

Here is everything we know so far about Big Mouth Season 6.

This article provides everything that is known about Big Mouth Season 6 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 6 of Big Mouth?

Netflix announced before the third season that Big Mouth would be coming back for at least three more seasons. With two seasons now dropped in Netflix, there will be at least one more with Season 6.

“Big Mouth brilliantly captures the most awkward phase in a person’s life, puberty, in a hilarious yet heartwarming way,” said Mike Moon, head of adult animation at Netflix. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink and bring more stories, more humor, and more hormones to Netflix members around the world.”

There is more good news. Big Mouth Season 5 set up the upcoming Netflix spinoff series Human Resources.

“You have these characters that represent a major force in the human condition,” creator Nick Kroll explained of the major difference in creating the two shows.

“The challenge has been that these characters don’t only function according to the one thing they do professionally. The Logic Rock is filled with a lot of emotion and love and that defies his nature. Building out the characters in that complex way has been a joy.”

Release date latest: When does Big Mouth Season 6 come out?

There is no announcement yet on when Big Mouth will return to Netflix for Season 6.

Every season so far has come out in the fall, with Season 1 in September 2017, Season 2 in October 2018, Season 3 in October 2019, Season 4 in December 2020, and Season 5 in November 2021.

It is almost guaranteed that either Big Mouth Season 6 or Human Resources Season 1 will hit between September and December 2022.

Big Mouth Season 6 cast updates

It’s almost guaranteed that the main cast will return for Big Mouth Season 6.

Nick Kroll stars as Nick, a young boy living with overprotective parents who is struggling as he reaches puberty. Kroll also voices several other characters, including Maurice the Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, Rick the Hormone Monster, and he even showed up as himself in a live-action scene in Season 5’s finale.

John Mulaney is Nick’s best friend Andrew, a young Jewish boy in a dysfunctional family.

Jessi Klein is Kessi, a sarcastic girl who goes through several life changes as she neared her teenage years.

Jason Mantzoukas is Jay, a teenager who is obsessed with magic and sex and has very little filter between his brain and his mouth.

Ayo Edebiri is Missy, a nerdy Black girl who has trouble relating to others and has a very conservative and nerdy family.

Other cast members include Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monster, Fred Armisen as Nick’s dad Elliot, Jordan Peele as the Ghost of Duke Ellington, and Thandiwe Newton as Mona, Missy’s hormone monstress.

There should also be plenty of guest stars in Season 6.

Big Mouth Season 6 spoilers

In Big Mouth Season 5, the Love Bugs and Hate Worms arrive as the new monsters in town, each of them targeting Nick, Jessi and Missy in different ways.

These new monsters are voiced by Brandon Kyle Goodman (Walter), Keke Palmer, and Pamela Adlon, who will reprise their roles in the spinoff, Human Resources.

Walter was Nick’s Love Bug and was there to help him try to win over his heart’s desire – Jessi. When she rejects him, Walter changes from a Love Bug to a Hate Worm.

Walter then spent almost the entire season instructing Nick to do things that almost destroyed his life, alienating his friends, and injuring himself at the end of the season.

When Nick blames Walter at the end of the season, the Hate Worm puts the boy in his place and tells him that everything he did, he did it because he wanted to. Walter then went back to Human Resources and Nick followed him.

At this point, Nick met Nick Kroll in a live-action animation hybrid scene as Nick speaks to his animated counterpart.

This is where Nick and Kroll have an argument about who is to blame and Kroll explains that everything Nick did was because of his own monsters and it’s time to stop blaming others and look at himself.

Andrew followed Nick in and then the two made up, Walter became a Love Bug again, and Nick began to fix his own life.

This will probably paint Big Mouth Season 6 in a very different light. Instead of kids tempted by monsters, that has now been revealed to be metaphors and the kids have to figure things out and do what they need to do, leading their own lives and conquering their own monsters.

Big Mouth will never be the same.

Netflix has yet to announce when Big Mouth Season 6 will premiere.