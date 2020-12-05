Big Mouth Season 5 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The fourth season of Big Mouth arrived and brought the kids more monsters to face, this time in the form of anxiety bugs.

The season started out at summer camp with Nick and Andrew still fighting after their falling out in Season 3 and introduced Tito the Anxiety Mosquito, as well as a new monster that really bothered Andrew.

The episode then moved to eighth grade, where the anxiety grew until the kids finally found assistance in the Gratitoad.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

With the season tackling everything from transgender individuals to first periods and exploring one’s race, where else is there for Big Mouth to go?

Here is everything we know so far about Big Mouth Season 5.

This article provides everything that is known about Big Mouth Season 5 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 5 of Big Mouth?

With Big Mouth Season 4 just premiering this past weekend, there is more coming for these tortured and confused kids.

Read More Big Mouth Season 4 review: The anxiety bug hits

In 2019, Netflix inked a mew deal with Brutus Pink, who is the company consisting of Big Mouth creators, Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett.

This deal will bring a new spin-off series titled Human Resources, which focuses on the workplace of the Hormone Monsters. However, it also greenlit Big Mouth Seasons 4, 5, and 6.

This means that, while Big Mouth Season 4 is still brand-new for people to view, there will be at least two more seasons and a spin-off for fans, including the soon-to-come Big Mouth Season 5.

Release date latest: When does Big Mouth Season 5 come out?

The next season of Big Mouth should come out much sooner than the long-waiting live-action series because this can be completed without worrying about social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Season 1 hit in September 2017, The second season arrived in October 2018 and the third in October 2019. The fourth season showed up just this past weekend, December 2020.

That makes it sound like Season 4 should be here at the end of 2021, sometime between September and December.

However, this might not happen.

Animation takes a long time to get right, even when it is as low-tech as Big Mouth, and there is a chance that Human Resources could come first, which could delay the release of Big Mouth Season 5.

We will update this page with more information when Big Mouth Season 5 heads into production.

Big Mouth Season 5 cast updates

The biggest change in Big Mouth Season 4 was Ayo Edebiri replacing Jenny Slate as the voice of Missy. This not only was a change in voice actors but it was something that played into Missy’s role on the show.

With the change to a woman of color voicing Missy, the character began to explore her culture as a Black girl in America. It was a great idea to incorporate this into the series.

As for the rest of the actors voicing the kids, they will all return for Big Mouth Season 5.

Nick Kroll voices Nick Birch, Maury the Hormone Monster, and Coach Steve. while John Mulaney voices his best friend, Andrew Glouberman. Kroll also voices Lola.

Jessi Klein voices Jessi Glaser.

Jason Mantzoukas is Jay Bilzerian, Fred Armisen is Elliott Birch, Maya Rudolph is Diane Birch and Connie the Hormone Monster, and Jordan Peele is the Ghost of Duke Ellington.

Newcomers in Season 4 of Big Mouth included Maria Bamford as Tito the Anxiety Mosquito, Josie Totah as Natalie, a transgender girl from the camp that Jessi befriends, and Thandie Newton voiced Missy’s new Hormone Mistress, Mona.

Finally, Zack Galifianakis made his debut in Big Mouth Season 4 as the Gratitoad.

Big Mouth Season 5 spoilers

The end of Big Mouth Season 3 left a huge cliffhanger. Nick and Andrew were no longer friends and both had alienated Missy. It was a mess.

Big Mouth Season 4 did not end with such a big change for the kids.

Andrew and Nick are friends again, although there are still some possible rocks in the road for them in the future.

However, Lola and Jay faced a lot of problems in their relationship through the season, as people kept telling them that the other was not good for them. While they tried to make it work and ignored the criticism, it fell apart as expected.

Now, Lola wants sweet vengeance against Jay, which should be a great storyline in Season 5 of Big Mouth.

Missy is still learning a lot about herself ever since she started to explore her Black heritage, despite being raised to ignore it.

Finally, the Gratitoad that helped the kids overcome their anxiety in Season 4 will still play a role in the next season as it helps Nick, Andrew, and Jessi.

Netflix has yet to announce when Big Mouth Season 5 will premiere.