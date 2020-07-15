The best romantic comedies on Netflix (July 2020)

There is always a good reason to watch a romantic comedy. And they are the perfect films to watch with your best friends or significant other. Funny movies on Netflix are especially important during such a rough time as a pandemic.

But when there are so many high-quality options out there, how does a viewer know where to start? The good news is we have done the hard work for you.

We have come up with a list of the best romantic comedies in both film and television to stream on Netflix.

From classic films like Sleepless in Seattle to more recent movies like The Lovebirds and Eurovision Song Contest, there is something for everyone on this list.

Grab some popcorn and get ready to binge some wonderful romantic comedies. Here are the 15 best romantic comedies on Netflix right now, as of July 2020.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Will Ferrel can be hit or miss for audiences. From delivering comedy classics like Step Brothers to making box-office duds like Holmes and Watson, his comedy is experimental and sometimes that has various results with the viewers.

That said, his latest effort Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is one of his best in recent memory.

The film features hilariously catchy Icelandic musical numbers, a charming goofball romantic plot between Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, and some of the funniest comedic bits from Ferrell in years.

Always Be My Maybe

Always Be My Maybe is a rare romantic comedy to bless the universe.

For one, it has Keanu Reeves playing himself. And anytime Keanu becomes self-aware is a day we should all become worried.

But the film is led by two amazing leads — Ali Wong and Randall Park — and their heritage gives the film a cultural facelift that so many American comedies lack.

Between the charming leads and the authentic Asian backdrop, Always Be My Maybe is required viewing for any rom-com fan.

Groundhog Day

What can anyone say about the Bill Murray movie Groundhog Day that has not been said before? It’s just a downright classic.

It’s a plot that could have been for a sci-fi film. Groundhog Day was the movie to break the mainstream ice on the repeating day trope. And still, for such a “repetitive” movie, it never gets old.

On top of it all, it has a sweet romance between Murray and Andy Macdowell that cements the whole experience.

Hitch

Who doesn’t love Will Smith?

The movie Hitch on Netflix has everything it takes to be a perfect romantic comedy.

Alex Hitchens (played by Will Smith) is used to women falling all over themselves for him. He knows how to play the game, but it’s going to backfire in hilarious ways. Every time he tries to play by his rules with the woman he is falling for, he faces sadly humorous consequences.

This film is full of laughter, heartwarming moments, and lessons anyone in a relationship needs had to learn. Hitch is a must-watch comedy movie on Netflix.

Silver Linings Playbook

Silver Linings Playbook is a bittersweet film that any fan of the romantic comedy genre will fall in love with. Bradley Cooper plays Pat, a young man who has lost everything that matters to him.

While mourning the losses in his life, he meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), and despite both of them having mental health issues, they are somehow perfect for each other.

This film is a sweet glimpse into what love can be when you seek to understand each other and have grace for the other person’s flaws.

Part of what makes this film perfect is how easy it is to identify with fighting for the person they love. There are lots of laughs along the way, which doesn’t hurt.

The Office

The Office is nine seasons of awesome.

From the very first episode, viewers know Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) are meant to be together. Too bad Pam is engaged to the most annoying, oblivious guy ever, Roy (David Denman).

Even though everyone in the office thinks Jim and Pam belong together, a meddling boss and gossiping employees make the journey a bumpy and laugh-out-loud funny one.

Jim and Pam fall in love despite the background of “that’s what she said” jokes, pranks, and office mates that accidentally become like family.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

There is no denying that Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Luke Danes (Scott Peterson) have incredible chemistry. They also manage to be hilarious and easy to identify with.

Fans of Gilmore Girls waited seven seasons for Luke and Lorelai to realize they were perfect for each other. And Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life gives fans what they want.

Luke and Lorelai are finally together, and their relationship is as funny and meant to be as fans knew it would be. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is an easy binge on Netflix.

Clueless

For teens in the ’90s, Clueless was an unexpected moment for romantic comedies.

Alicia Silverstone owns this entire movie with her endearing shallow performance as Cher, and for such a selfish character, Silverstone somehow makes us care.

But the film is Cher’s journey of trying to find ways to love something other than herself, and it’s satisfyingly taken to the right conclusion —albeit a subversively weird one.

The bottom line, Clueless is a classic from the ’90s generation worth revisiting.

The Lovebirds

The Lovebirds just hit Netflix recently and it’s a lot of fun.

For one, it is elevated by two unlikely romantic leads with Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani as a couple on the brink of a troubled relationship.

Plus, it has an action/suspense subplot of their characters being framed for a murder by a stranger who commandeers their vehicle.

The film is extremely entertaining and is complimented by Rae and Nanjiani’s chemistry, making it a worthy pick for any Netflix date night.

New Girl

Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) is the perfect mix of zany and easy to identify with. After having her heart broke, she finds love and friendship with people who help her discover who she wants to be.

What makes this romantic comedy series on Netflix so special is that viewers fall in love with all the characters. Each situation Jessica faces is made better by her squad of friends. And romance is not as special unless it’s shared with a support group.

New Girl is seven seasons long, and when it’s over, most viewers will want to watch it again.

As Good as it Gets

It might be a cliche to say, “they don’t make them like this anymore,” but with a movie like As Good As It Gets, they don’t.

The film, starring Jack Nicholson, was a film of its time, featuring a fantastic cast including Cuba Gooding Jr., Greg Kinnear, Helen Hunt, and so many more.

Plus, there was a script that followed a very unlikeable character that belittled everyone in his path.

Not only that, but it is also an unconventional romantic comedy narrative where an angry man becomes tender by taking care of his gay neighbor’s dog.

All this makes the film such an original work for its time and one that should be rewatched for aspiring screenwriters.

Failure to Launch

Matthew McConaughey plays Tripp, the stereotypical man who still acts like an entitled man-child. But his desperate parents may accidentally lead him right to love.

Sarah Jessica Parker plays Paula, who promises his parents she will get Tripp out of their house for a nominal fee. What follows is a funny attempt to make Tripp into a man.

Even while Paula works her magic, she accidentally falls for Tripp.

What makes this film a fun watch is Parker and McConoughey’s chemistry, as they manage to make the story charming and silly. It’s predictable, but rom-com’s typically are, right?

What a Girl Wants

What a Girl Wants will give viewers all the nostalgic feels. No romantic comedy list would be complete without an old-school teen comedy, and What a Girl Wants fits that bill perfectly.

Ananda Bynes plays Daphne Reynolds, a young lady desperate to track down her father. Complete with an evil stepmother and stepsisters, the film explores the special bond between father and daughter while they both find a love they’re not really looking for.

Plus, it has Kelly Preston — may she rest in peace.

What a Girl Wants is the perfect romantic comedy for a fan seeking a throwback from the Amanda Bynes days.

Sleepless in Seattle

No romantic comedy list would be complete without Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, the definition of the perfect onscreen couple.

Their chemistry will melt your heart as Jonah, a desperate little boy, hunts for a new mom and accidentally introduces his dad to the perfect woman.

Seeing the story of love come to life through the eyes of a child who just wants the best for his father makes this romantic comedy absolutely heartfelt.

This film is a classic and one that will surely tug the heartstrings for any Netflix-and-chill night.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Let’s be clear. This movie is not for everyone.

It’s raunchy, it’s crude, and it involves a lot of sex jokes. But it’s a Kevin Smith movie, and this should not surprise anyone who follows the director.

But more than that, Zack and Miri has a sweet tender story at its core about two friends who are in denial that they are meant for each other. And the lead stars Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks bring it all together with a nice sentimental bow.