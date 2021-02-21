Behind Her Eyes cast: Robert Aramayo plays Rob

A promotional still of Robert Aramayo playing Rob in Behind Her Eyes. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes is filled with a series of mind-blowing twists, and as the story continues, it is revealed that the character Rob can be held responsible for most of it.

What is Behind Her Eyes?

Behind Her Eyes is a new Netflix thriller following the very-British lives of Louise Barnsley (Simona Brown), a single mother who finds herself on a journey of self-discovery after her son goes to France on vacation with his father.

Louise ends up having a secret affair with her psychiatrist boss David (Tom Bateman), who is married to a quiet and “seemingly-perfect” woman named Adele (Eve Hewson).

However, things aren’t as cut-and-paste as it appears. Throughout the series, the characters are revealed not to be who they claim to be.

The mysterious force behind many of the series’s happenings is Rob (Robert Aramayo), an old friend of Adele. The two met while staying at a psychiatric hospital.

The character is a drug addict and is painted as being deeply troubled. Rob is seen acting very volatile to the hospital workers and obsessive over his friendship with Adele.

Behind Her Eyes has six hour-long episodes.

Who is Robert Aramayo?

The British actor Robert Aramayo plays troublemaker Rob in Behind Her Eyes. He was described as “amazing” by the author of the novel the Netflix series is based on.

The producers of the series also have nothing but positive things to say about the show’s cast. Producer Jessica Burdett shared, “The characters are very vivid in the book, and our actors are all that and more.”

Rob actor Aramyao is a Juilliard graduate and has been in numerous movies and shows. He is also currently filming Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings series as a lead character.

In addition to Behind Her Eyes, he also starred in one episode of the Netflix series Mindhunter as serial killer Elmer Wayne Henley Jr. Other projects of his include playing Turk in Nocturnal Animals and the younger version of Ned Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Photographer Mark Mainz shared an image of Aramayo behind-the-scenes of Behind Her Eyes with his co-star, Eve Hewson.

Costume and stylist Cat Costelloe also shared an image from the set of the series. She wrote that the series “will have you on the edge of your seat.”

Behind Her Eyes is currently streaming on Netflix.